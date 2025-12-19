United Planet Participates in ICYE’s 34th General Assembly in Lima, Peru

LIMA, PERU, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Planet was honored to participate as the North American representative in the ICYE Federation’s 34th General Assembly, held in Lima, Peru from November 19–27, 2025. The gathering brought together 50 participants from 31 countries for a week of meaningful discussions, collaboration, and strategic planning to advance global volunteerism and cross-cultural understanding.Hosted biennially by the International Cultural Youth Exchange (ICYE) Federation , the General Assembly serves as a key moment for international partners to shape the future of cultural exchange and volunteer programs worldwide. This year’s meeting marked a milestone as delegations worked together to finalize a five-year work plan and address core priorities in improving support systems, strengthening digitalization, and increasing engagement with the next generation of volunteers.A central highlight of the Assembly was the announcement that 2026 has been declared by the United Nations as the “Year of the Volunteer.” ICYE member organizations, including United Planet, are committed to promoting this global initiative to expand awareness of international service and inspire more individuals to participate in meaningful international volunteer opportunities.Throughout the week, ICYE delegates engaged in group working sessions sharing best practices and voting on motions designed to enhance international cooperation and strengthen the quality of volunteer exchanges worldwide. For United Planet, the Assembly provided invaluable opportunities to deepen relationships with international partners, many of whom enthusiastically welcome and host United Planet volunteers each year.In addition to the formal meetings, participants spent the first two days of the experience visiting four local projects in Lima. Two of these initiatives support children and families affected by cancer—programs that are also available as volunteer placements. The additional two sites focus on vulnerable children living in residential programs, where volunteers contribute to after-school support, help with daily chores, and assist youth in learning trades that promote long-term self-sufficiency and sustainability.Reflecting on the experience, Kelly Ryan, United Planet’s International Programs and Special Project Manager, shared:“Participating in this year’s ICYE General Assembly in Lima, Peru encourages me in my work at United Planet because we are part of an impressive network of professionals dedicated to providing impactful cultural experiences for all our participants. The country representatives, International Office, and working groups all push to improve the exchange experience. There is so much work and care going on behind the scenes, and that makes United Planet’s program stand out. United Planet provides an integral, educational, cultural experience.”The ICYE General Assembly reaffirmed United Planet’s commitment to thoughtful, collaborative, and community-driven global service. The organization looks forward to expanding opportunities for volunteers in alignment with the new five-year strategic priorities and the upcoming Year of the Volunteer.ABOUT UNITED PLANETUnited Planet is an international nonprofit organization dedicated to building a global network of leaders and volunteers who foster cross-cultural understanding and address shared challenges.Established in 2001, United Planet offers volunteer abroad programs, virtual internships, internships abroad, and global virtual exchange in more than 40 countries.

