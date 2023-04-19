Wi-Fi Range Extender Market is anticipated to reach USD 3.4 billion at a CAGR of 12% CAGR by 2030
According to MRFR analysis, the Wi-Fi Range Extender Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 3.4 billionNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights
The Wi-Fi range extender market refers to the industry that produces and sells devices designed to extend the coverage area of a wireless network. The market for Wi-Fi range extenders includes manufacturers of these devices, as well as retailers and distributors who sell them to consumers and businesses. With the increasing reliance on wireless devices and the need for reliable internet connectivity is in every corner of homes and offices.
The COVID-19 pandemic had both positive and negative impacts on the Wi-Fi range extender market. On the one hand, the increased demand for remote work, online learning, and video conferencing has led to a surge in demand for Wi-Fi range extenders.
On the other hand, the pandemic has also disrupted the supply chain and manufacturing processes of Wi-Fi range extenders. The lockdowns and restrictions on transportation and logistics have resulted in delays in the delivery of raw materials and components, as well as finished products.
Key Players
Some of the key market players are:
• Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)
• Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)
• Aruba Networks (U.S.)
• Ericsson (Sweden)
• Netgear Inc. (U.S.)
• Ruckus Wireless Inc. (U.S.)
• Juniper Networks (U.S.)
• Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.)
• TP-Link (China)
• D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)
Market Segmentation
• The Wi-Fi Range Extender Market has been segmented into type and product.
• Based on the type, the market has been segmented into indoor Wi-Fi, outdoor Wi-Fi and transportation Wi-Fi.
• Based on the product, the market has been segmented into wireless LAN, wireless hotspot gateways and access points.
Regional Analysis
The largest region for the Wi-Fi range extender market is currently the Asia-Pacific region.
The growth of the APAC region can be attributed to several factors, including the rapid expansion of internet penetration and increasing adoption of smart devices, especially in countries like China and India. With more people using multiple devices that require a reliable and stable internet connection, the demand for Wi-Fi range extenders has increased in this region.
APAC region has also seen a surge in remote work, online learning, and video conferencing, which has further fueled the demand for Wi-Fi range extenders in the region. The region has also seen significant investments in the telecommunications infrastructure, including the deployment of 5G networks, which is expected to create new opportunities for Wi-Fi range extender manufacturers in the coming years.
