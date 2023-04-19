UV Gullas College of Medicine Opens Admissions for Aspiring Healthcare Professionals for the Academic Year 2023 - 2024

uvgullas college of medicine Campus view uvgullas College Director Mrs. Suba Ramesh UV Gullas College Of Medicine Graduating Doctors with Directors of Visayas Education uvgullas.com friends UV Gullas College of Medicine inside pick up from airport to college

UV Gullas College of Medicine BEST medical education with Advanced facilities and experienced faculty to prepare the next generation of global Professionals

Admissions are Open for 2023 academic year- Students are Requested to Consider Similar Climatic Conditions , Academic Credentials & Similarity , Disease Pattern Food Feasibility Before Deciding.” — Mrs. Suba "Proprietor of Visayas Education"

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- UV Gullas College of Medicine - in the Philippines: A Great Choice for Indian Medical AspirantsMedical education is one of the most prestigious fields in the world, and for many students, it's a dream to become a doctor. However, the path to achieving this dream is not always straightforward. In India, for example, there are a limited number of medical seats available compared to the number of aspirants. This means that competition for admission is incredibly high, and many deserving students are unable to secure a seat.This is where studying MBBS abroad comes into the picture. The Philippines is a popular destination for Indian medical aspirants, and for good reason. UV Gullas College of Medicine is one of the top medical colleges in the Philippines, offering a world-class education to students from all over the world.Accreditation of the UniversityOne of the most important factors to consider when choosing a medical college abroad is the accreditation of the university. UV Gullas College of Medicine is accredited by several prestigious organizations such as WHO, NMC (MCI), ECFMG, FAIMER, and USMLE. This means that students who complete their medical education from UV Gullas can practice medicine in India and other countries after clearing the respective licensing exams.History of the University UVGullas College of Medicine is a part of the University of the Visayas, which was established in 1919. The college of medicine was founded in 1977 and has since then been a center of excellence for medical education. The Gullas Medical Centre is also affiliated with the university, providing students with access to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.FMGE Qualifying % from the UniversityForeign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is a mandatory exam for Indian medical students who have completed their education abroad and wish to practice medicine in India. UV Gullas College of Medicine has an impressive FMGE passing percentage of 98.36%, which is a testament to the quality of education provided by the university.Medium of Education and Local LanguageOne of the advantages of studying at UV Gullas College of Medicine is that the medium of instruction is English. While the Philippines has its own language (Filipino), English is widely spoken and understood, making it easier for Indian students to adapt to the local culture. The faculty members at the college are highly qualified and experienced doctors who work at reputed hospitals and clinics in the Philippines.Standard of UniversityUV Gullas College of Medicine has a rich history and a reputation for providing world-class medical education to students. The college is committed to advancing human health through education, research, patient care, and public service. The university has a strong focus on research, and students are encouraged to participate in various research projects to gain practical knowledge and experience.Practical KnowledgeMedical education is not just about theoretical knowledge, but also about practical experience. UV Gullas College of Medicine has tie-ups with several hospitals and clinics in the Philippines, providing students with ample opportunities to gain hands-on experience. The faculty members at the college are also practicing doctors, which means that they can provide students with real-world insights and guidance.Country and their DiseasesThe Philippines is a developing country with a unique set of health challenges. Studying medicine in the Philippines gives Indian students the opportunity to learn about diseases that are not prevalent in India and gain a better understanding of global health issues. This exposure can be invaluable for students who wish to pursue a careerUV Gullas College of Medicine, located in the Philippines, is a highly reputed medical institution that provides top-notch education and facilities to its students. In addition to quality education, the college also provides comfortable accommodation and nutritious food to its students. Let's dive into the details of hostel facility and food availability at UV Gullas College of Medicine.The college provides on-campus accommodation for its students. The hostel facility is well-maintained and equipped with all necessary amenities to ensure a comfortable stay for the students. The hostel rooms are spacious, well-ventilated, and equipped with essential furniture such as beds, study tables, and chairs. The hostel has separate floors for boys and girls, and each floor has a common room for recreational purposes.The hostel is under the supervision of a warden who ensures the safety and security of the students. The warden also helps the students with any issues they may face during their stay at the hostel. The hostel has a strict policy on maintaining discipline and cleanliness. The students are required to follow the rules and regulations of the hostel to maintain a peaceful and healthy living environment.The hostel has round-the-clock security personnel to ensure the safety of the students. The college also provides transportation facilities for the students to travel between the hostel and the college.UV Gullas College of Medicine provides healthy and nutritious food to its students. The college has a cafeteria that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner to the students. The cafeteria offers a variety of food options, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. The food is prepared in a hygienic environment and is served hot and fresh.The college also provides snacks and beverages for the students during their break time. The cafeteria is spacious and well-ventilated, providing a comfortable dining experience for the students.The college also has a food court that offers a variety of food options to the students. The food court has various food stalls that serve different cuisines, including Filipino, Chinese, and Indian. The food court is a popular spot among the students to hang out and enjoy delicious food with their friends.The college ensures that the food provided to the students is healthy and nutritious. The college has a dietician who designs the menu to ensure that the students get a balanced diet. The college also takes into consideration the dietary requirements of the students and provides special meals to those who have dietary restrictions.Conclusion:UV Gullas College of Medicine provides comfortable accommodation and nutritious food to its students. The hostel facility is well-maintained and equipped with all necessary amenities, ensuring a peaceful and healthy living environment for the students. The food provided to the students is healthy and nutritious, designed by a dietician to ensure that the students get a balanced diet. The college's emphasis on the students' well-being ensures that they can focus on their studies without worrying about their basic needs.

One drop from Sea of Students who are fulfilling their Dream of Becoming a Doctor.