Impact of eCommerce Training for Indigenous Entrepreneurs: The Ka Hao Program

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecommerce has been transforming how people do business, and Indigenous entrepreneurs are no exception. However, accessing knowledge about eCommerce has been a challenge for many Indigenous entrepreneurs, which hinders their growth potential. To address this challenge, the Ka Hao eCommerce Program launched an 11-week online course that brings together Indigenous entrepreneurs from 12 countries worldwide, providing them with eCommerce knowledge developed from the experience of 24 eCommerce gurus who have 8-figure businesses.

The Ka Hao Program recognizes that eCommerce can be a game-changer for Indigenous entrepreneurs, enabling them to reach global consumer markets and improve their economic well-being. With the right eCommerce education, Indigenous entrepreneurs can increase their income, create jobs for their communities, and support their families. The Ka Hao eCommerce Program is an essential step towards bridging the gap in eCommerce knowledge.

"The team of Ka Hao Program has been amazing. They just held my hand going up this mountain, this mountain that I thought I could never overcome. But they’ve been every step of the way… they have thought of everything that we will need to succeed," said Fern Martins, a participant. "I just want to thank you all so much for what you’re doing and changing my life."

Alfred Priestley expressed his gratitude to the Ka Hao team and his fellow students, saying, "To the team of Ka Hao Indigenous Ecommerce Program, I just want to say thank you for all your support. And Travis, Yen, Rhona, and Bryan, and also all the students as well that’s been involved in the program with myself… Putting ourselves out there, having a business, and telling our story, I enjoyed every moment of it. Listening to the people talk and read and post, and looking at the Ka Hao stories on YouTube and stuff, that’s very inspiring. I’ve been able to grow confidence in myself to be able to do this, so I appreciate all that. Thanks everybody."

Rhona Conn expressed her appreciation for the program's ability to reignite her passion for business and her people, saying, "Thank you for putting a new fire in my belly to continue on another day, and to keep going for my people, and to keep striving in business, and not being afraid to be my true authentic self… I am ready to conquer. Let’s do this. Thank you Ka Hao for the amazing opportunity."

The Ka Hao eCommerce Program has already shown impressive results in its previous cohorts, with many Indigenous entrepreneurs reporting a significant increase in their income and business growth after completing the course.

"We are delighted to see the positive impact that the Ka Hao Program is having on Indigenous entrepreneurs in terms of eCommerce knowledge and digital skills," said Travis O'Keefe, the program's founder. "Our mission is to support these entrepreneurs in accessing the knowledge and tools they need to succeed in the global marketplace, and we are thrilled to see the results."

In conclusion, the Ka Hao Program is making a significant impact on the lives of Indigenous entrepreneurs globally, empowering them to leverage eCommerce and reach the global consumer market. With increased income and business growth, Indigenous entrepreneurs can contribute to the economic development of their households, communities and nations.

