Indigenous Entrepreneurs in Papua New Guinea Thriving in the Digital Age Through the Ka Hao Program

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Papua New Guinea is a land of diverse cultures and rich traditions, and its people are known for their resilience and determination. This is evident in the stories of the local business owners who participated in the Ka Hao Program, an initiative aimed at empowering indigenous entrepreneurs to succeed in the digital economy. Despite facing many challenges, these individuals have shown remarkable perseverance and creativity in building their businesses and adapting to changing circumstances.

One such entrepreneur is Laura Boussougou, who ran Chigi's Coffee Shop for 15 years before having to close due to the pandemic. Despite this setback, Laura has continued to supply cakes and catering services from her home, driven by her desire to prepare for her children's future. Reflecting on her experience with the Ka Hao Program, she notes the positive impact it has had on her and her fellow Papua New Guineans: "I have connected with quite a few Papua New Guineans on this journey and I’ve seen their growth... I think platforms like this can really empower our people,” Laura adds, “I find this journey in Ka Hao is like, I have a mixture of teammates from different backgrounds, different cultures, but somehow we have something in common, and that most of us are wanting something better in our lives.”

Lorraine Basse, a mother of 4 and the founder of Wazy's Digital Solutions, has found tremendous value in the Ka Hao program. She runs a consultancy firm specializing in graphic design, editing, translation (English to Tok Pisin and vice versa), typing, and general digital media consultation services. Lorraine praises the program for its focus on indigenous entrepreneurship and the practical tools it provides for building a successful digital business. Her family and friends have also taken notice of her progress, with many expressing pride and interest in joining the program themselves: "We’re proud of you… you’re doing something different, and it’s a new thing in PNG,” and they ask, “how do we become a part of it?”. Lorraine is actively making others aware of the program, and she believes that it has the potential to transform the lives of many aspiring entrepreneurs in the country.

Vanessa Geita, founder of Unicorn Emprise Ltd., drew on her experiences with motherhood as well as her participation in the Ka Hao program to build her business. After suffering from postpartum depression and a mental breakdown following the births of her first two children, Vanessa realized that she needed to prioritize her own well-being in order to be an empowered parent to her kids. As she neared 40, she also valued financial independence and was tired of seeing her friends mismanage their small business finances. These experiences led her to start her dream business, with a focus on developing digital products and services that add value to her clients. Vanessa credits the program's supportive network of indigenous entrepreneurs and the world-class quality of the course for giving her the clarity and confidence she needed to succeed. As she puts it, "This transformation you’ve brought to me personally at least, and the other ingredients that are on this program with us and delivering it at such a high standard - that’s what we need in the country, people with the vibe and the passion."

One of Ka Hao’s Team Leaders is business development executive Bryan Earles, who emphasizes the power of the program's network and community: "We have a network of indigenous entrepreneurs worldwide that you can rely on and lean on... This journey will be walked together, and that’s where the connection comes into play because you are never alone. There’s a huge network of people out there that can assist you… I can guarantee that you will fit in here, and your journey will matter to us. Doesn’t matter what you do." He encourages other Papua New Guineans to join the program and take advantage of the unique opportunities it offers for personal and professional growth.

In conclusion, the stories of successful indigenous business owners in Papua New Guinea demonstrate the tremendous potential for indigenous entrepreneurship to thrive in the digital age. Despite facing various challenges, the entrepreneurs remain committed to building successful businesses and contributing to the country's growth and development. The Ka Hao Program is a remarkable initiative that has empowered indigenous entrepreneurs to improve their digital skills and eCommerce knowledge. With the program's cultural relevance and responsiveness to the needs of indigenous entrepreneurs, it has been a life-changing experience for participants such as Laura Boussougou, Lorraine Basse, Vanessa Geita, and Bryan Earles. The Ka Hao Ecommerce Program is undoubtedly a powerful tool for indigenous entrepreneurs in Papua New Guinea to achieve their dreams, contribute to the country's economic growth and development, and create a brighter future for themselves and their communities.