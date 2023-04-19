Official RAM Importer AEC Reveals 2023 Model Year Lineup, Bringing Rare Ltd. Edition Styles to Europe for the First Time

AEC's RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition

Revamped favorites, special models in ltd. quantity & special editions like final model year RAM 1500 Classic DS & TRX Havoc Edition form AEC’s 2023 RAM lineup

MUNICH, GERMANY, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AEC, Europe’s largest official distributor of Stellantis Dodge and RAM vehicles, presents its 2023 lineup of RAM trucks, featuring fan favorites, limited editions, and updated classics, to be available to customers in May 2023, starting at a price of 49,890 EUR (VAT excl.). The 5th generation RAM 1500 DT returns to Europe after its initial launch in 2018 with new upgrades and adjustments, joining the 4th generation RAM 1500 DS Classic in its final year of production as well as several limited-edition models which have never been seen in Europe.

After another lucrative year, AEC will continue with its successful product lineup from 2022, bringing back the core RAM 1500 models and trims, all featuring enhanced comfort and convenience, tech upgrades, and AEC-exclusive features, including AEC-installed alternative fuel systems made to run on LPG or bioethanol, providing the consumer with savings on both fuel consumption and running costs.

“The past year has shown that AEC’s RAM trucks remain in high demand with end customers throughout Europe, despite industry challenges and shifts and today we’re excited to expand our product range even further to continue to meet that demand. Our new 2023 RAM lineup is really geared towards the end customer. From outdoor adventurers and large active families to sports teams and athletes, equestrians, and tradespeople, we are offering our greatest variety of trims and upgraded features on classic models everyone loves, while also appealing to those select few who are searching for something extra special and unique that they can’t get anywhere else,” comments Francesco Galli, Senior Director Global Sales & Marketing at AEC.

The RAM 1500 DS Classic will return for its ultimate year of production in two trims, SLT Black Appearance and Warlock, complete with AEC-exclusive LED headlights. All AEC RAM DS models are exclusively fitted with EU-compliant LED headlights for improved lighting output, enhanced safety, and a refreshed and modern style.

AEC 2023 RAM Lineup

The lineup of AEC’s RAM 1500 DT will offer greater diversity in trim choices and price classes than ever before, featuring the entry-level Big Horn through to the top-of-the-line TRX, as well as the Laramie, Rebel, Longhorn, and Limited. All 2023 models come with new equipment features and updated package contents. In addition, AEC will newly offer a 3.6L Pentastar V6 e-torque engine option on Big Horn, Laramie and Rebel next to the 5.7L Hemi V8, which marks the first time that the 3.6L Pentastar is introduced to Europe on a RAM truck. The V6 offers improved fuel economy and CO2 efficiency over the classic V8, while still delivering 305 HP and 367 NM maximum torque and enabling the full 3.5t towing capacity that customers have come to expect from AEC RAM trucks. Available equipment features on the RAM 1500 DT include the 12-Inch Digital Driver Information Cluster, LED Trailer Hitch Lamp, Selec-Speed Control, and AEC’s exclusive RamBox 220V conversion, which converts the power outlet inside the RamBox to 220V and SCHUKO, making it possible to power tools and appliances throughout Europe while on the go.

AEC 2023 Limited Edition Models

AEC’s standard lineup will be further bolstered by several Special Edition 2023 models, available in limited quantities only throughout Europe. These special edition models include the TRX Havoc, the Limited Red Edition, the Limited Elite, the Laramie GT, the Rebel GT, and the Big Horn Built-To-Serve. These specialized models feature custom colors and stitching, as well as specific enhancements per model, and are only available in severely limited quantities in Europe. Especially the new RAM 1500 TRX Havoc Edition represents a unique opportunity for the brand's fans, who will get the chance to own a limited edition of the world’s most powerful pickup truck. The model production is limited due to the exclusivity of its 702 hp 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 engine. Further highlights of this rare edition include a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance, and exterior appearance.

AEC’s full 2023 RAM lineup will be available across Europe through AEC’s dealer network, which consists of more than 155 dealerships operating in over 25 European countries. AEC customers can expect to see the 2023 models in showrooms and available for purchase as of early May 2023. The lineup for AEC’s 2023 Dodge vehicles will be released within the next few weeks, too.

To see AEC’s current lineup of Dodge and RAM vehicles, visit www.aeceurope.com and www.aeceurope.com/dealers to find the nearest AEC dealership. For European pricing on AEC's 2023 RAM models, please visit www.aeceurope.com/downloads/.

About AEC

AEC is a global mobility solutions provider committed to finding better ways. The group of companies is active in the areas of international vehicle distribution, global fleet services, parts and accessories, homologation, retail and logistics services, and is an official distributor of Stellantis’ Dodge and RAM brands in Europe. AEC was founded in St. Catharines, Canada, in 1996 and has since expanded to a team of 225+ international experts in seven locations and a network of 550+ dealers and partners worldwide. With 27 years of experience in the automotive industry, its own R&D facility, and a state-of-the-art Vehicle Processing Center, AEC provides partners with customized solutions tailored to their exact needs as they enter new markets and grow their brands. In 2022, AEC was named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte. Find out more at www.aecsolutions.com.