Underwater Drone Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Underwater Drone Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the underwater drone market. As per TBRC’s underwater drone market forecast, the underwater drone market is expected to reach $6.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.65%.

A rise in defence expenses to modernize military forces across the globe is expected to propel the underwater drone industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest underwater drone industry share. Major players in the underwater drone global market include Saab Seaeye Ltd., Teledyne Marine Group, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bluefin Robotics, Kongsberg Maritime.

Underwater Drone Market Segments

1) By Type: Remotely Operated Vehicle, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles

2) By Product Type: Micro, Small And Medium, Light Work-Class, Heavy Work-Class

3) By Propulsion: Electric System, Mechanical System, Hybrid System

4) By Application: Defense And Security, Scientific Research, Commercial Exploration, Others Applications

Underwater drones are robotic devices that may be submerged and utilized by divers or operators on land to explore the depths of enormous bodies of water. Underwater drones are used by organizations, agencies, and subsea industries to examine, assess, and monitor their assets remotely while lowering operating costs and human dangers.

