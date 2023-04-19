Screena advises on the creation of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' metaverse content

Submit Release
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Web3 watch party platform Screena is participating as an advisor in the "The Sandbox" metaverse content creation project of the drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'.

The Sandbox, ASTORY, and A.I.M.C., which signed a metaverse business partnership last month, plan to create a metaverse space in The Sandbox that will allow users to experience various locations from the drama and play games. A.I.M.C. is a subsidiary of A.STORY, a global content studio that has produced ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo', ‘Kingdom’, ‘Signal’, ‘Iris’, and has previously launched the NFT project ‘Extraordinary Whales Club’, utilizing the 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' IP.

Meanwhile, Screena, which is advising AIMC's metaverse business in this project, is expected to carry out various advisory tasks such as promoting the metaverse content project, operating SNS channels, and business strategy. Screena operates the web3 watch party platform for users to view content together while chatting in real-time, and has been in charge of the community part of 'Extraordinary Whales Club', the official NFT project of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', since it was launched in February 2023. Based on their solid experience in both blockchain and content, this project is expected to create a new type of content that combines Screena's experience, A.I.M.C.’s excellent IP, and The Sandbox's metaverse technology.

