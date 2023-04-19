Cherry Lassen Completes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Training – Offers Unmatched Benefits To Homebuyers And Homeowners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty proudly announces that Cherry Lassen has successfully completed the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ training program. With this accomplishment, Lassen can now offer her clients free appraisal reports from the company's selected three lenders of choice.
Home buyers who purchase a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report from one of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's selected three lenders of choice. As the seller, you will also receive a free appraisal report for your next home purchase from the selected three lenders of choice. Additionally, the selected three lenders of choice will certify your buyers' offers to ensure their loan approval.
To prevent any cancellations due to the buyer's non-ability to qualify with their lenders, the selected three lenders of choice will perform a cross-examination of the buyer's loan documents if needed. This will ensure a hassle-free closing. However, if the loan transaction is canceled or withdrawn before the Close of Escrow and/or the Buyers/Sellers do not complete the transaction with the selected three lenders of choice, the Buyers/Sellers will be liable for the payment of the appraisal.
Lassen has over a decade of experience in the capital markets and is an active real estate investor and full-time Realtor® serving clients in Dana Point, Laguna Beach, Corona del Mar, Newport Beach, Capistrano Beach, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, and Laguna Niguel. She has been a Dana Point insider since 1999 and raised her family in the Monarch Beach communities.
"I am thrilled to be able to offer my clients the benefits of the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program," said Cherry Lassen. "This program provides buyers and sellers with free appraisal reports from our selected three lenders of choice, giving them added confidence and peace of mind during the buying and selling process."
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a real estate company based in Dana Point, California, founded in 2010. The company offers home sellers instant and multiple full cash offers in less than 48 hours, with no showings required and close in as little as 8 days. They also guarantee the sale of their clients' homes or will buy it, and have buyers in waiting, meaning the client's home may already be sold. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's VIP buyers have priority access to properties not available online, and there are no bidding wars or competition. Additionally, they offer a satisfaction guarantee; if a client is not pleased with their home, they will sell it for free.
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty or to contact Cherry Lassen for a home selling kit or specialized VIP home buying guide, call or text 949-922-3003.
Contact:
Cherry Lassen
Phone: 949-922-3003
Email: cherrylassen@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/cherry-lassen/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
