Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Training Completed by Carlene Nolan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is pleased to announce that Carlene Nolan has completed the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ training, enhancing her knowledge and skills in the real estate industry.
With over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing, Carlene has been passionate about meeting the needs and goals of her clients. With this latest certification, she will bring even more expertise to negotiating the best outcomes for each client.
As a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ agent, Carlene is now able to offer buyers and sellers a free appraisal report from our selected three lenders of choice. This will ensure hassle-free closing and also Certify buyers' offers to ensure their loan approval.
Furthermore, buyers purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ will receive a free appraisal report, and sellers will be offered a free appraisal report for their next home purchase. Our selected three lenders of choice will perform a cross-examination of the buyer's loan documents if needed to prevent any cancellations due to the buyer's non-ability to qualify with the buyer's lenders.
Carlene understands that buying or selling a home is a significant investment, and she is committed to providing the highest level of service and protection to her clients. Her extensive knowledge and experience in the real estate market trends will help clients make the best decisions for their needs and desires.
In addition to specializing in helping veterans, buyers, and sellers who are upsizing or downsizing, as well as investors who are purchasing cash-flowing properties, Carlene is a breast cancer survivor. She believes in making a positive impact on the lives of others and is dedicated to exceeding her clients' expectations.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Carlene Nolan at (323) 251-7671 or cnolan@yourhomesoldguaranteed.com.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a real estate brokerage firm based in Los Angeles, California, committed to delivering results-driven solutions to its clients. The firm offers a range of real estate services, including buying and selling of properties, investment opportunities, and property management. The company's mission is to make the real estate experience more rewarding, enjoyable, and stress-free for its clients.
Contact:
Carlene Nolan
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 323-251-7671
Email: cnolan@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/carlene-carla-nolan/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
