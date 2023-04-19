SmartMomGig.com and Peachtree Versatile Assistants ANNOUNCING THEIR PARTNERSHIP

SmartMomGig.com and Peachtree Versatile Assistants announce their partnership. #partnership #collaboration #SmartMomGig #PeachtreeVA
We believe this collaboration will bring immense value to our communities. We look forward to connecting and sharing resources with like-minded professionals.”
— John McKenna, CEO of Peachtree VA
DENVER, CO, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartMomGig.com and Peachtree Versatile Assistants (Peachtree VA) are announcing they have partnered, to bring more jobs to people and much needed virtual assistance to businesses, across the country.
According to John McKenna, CEO of Peachtree VA, “This is an exciting partnership between two industry leaders. Peachtree VA is a known leader in the Virtual Assistant Staffing space and we pride ourselves on being able to help our clients build and grow their business. SmartMomGig.com offers us a reliable and proven partner that provides a variety of services that our clients can take advantage of.”
Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com concurs and added she is looking forward to all the opportunities the partnership will create, for so many people. She commented, “ This partnership will provide a wider scope of options for companies and workers to thrive and succeed.”
News and details of upcoming events, milestones, and the impact of the partnership’s endeavors will be forthcoming, as they occur.
ABOUT Peachtree Versatile Assistants
Peachtree Versatile Assistants (Peachtree VA) is a leader in the virtual assistant staffing industry. At Peachtree Versatile Assistants, they take the guesswork out of hiring an assistant, and pair you with the most versatile virtual assistant through their curated matching process. They know what makes a great VA and what kind of businesses can benefit most from their services. All of their assistants are dedicated and professional, U.S Based, Highly Vetted, College Educated, Background Checked, Versatile and Virtual. They have the capacity and skills you need to get you out of the trenches! From strategic email and calendar management, internal and external communication, document and presentation prep and more, they customize the engagement to suit your needs.
ABOUT SmartMomGig.com
SmartMomGig.com, a catalyst in the freelance and remote worker solution, connects business owners with vetted, US-based remote freelance workers. This connection helps keep skilled stay-at-home moms and professional women in the workforce, providing and caring for themselves and their families, while still contributing on a professional level. It also benefits the individual businesses, helping them scale-up and retain more of their revenue. This, in turn, benefits local economies, which contributes to uplifting our National economy. SmartMomGig.com is your platform for the transitioning workforce.
