InPlay Partners with Seltech to Expand Global Distribution of Low-Latency, Low-Power Wireless Connectivity SoCs

IRVINE, CA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Irvine, CA - InPlay Inc, the innovative low-latency and low power wireless connectivity SoC startup company, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Seltech, a leading international solution provider in the field of acoustics and sensors. As part of this partnership, Seltech will serve as one of InPlay's global distribution partners.
InPlay has quickly become a highly respected semiconductor startup, creating the award-winning Bluetooth beacon technology, NanoBeacon. With its software-programming-free, ultra-low cost and low-power design, InPlay is focused on providing the best solution to enable wireless connectivity for the next trillion things, with preferred target markets such as real-time asset tracking tags and wireless smart sensor applications.
Seltech, with more than 30 years of experience in the field of acoustics and sensors and has been working with different companies in different regions. They have established offices in multiple locations worldwide and have distribution and representative agreements with different companies in the industry. Their expertise in acoustics and sensors will bring a lot of value to InPlay’s customers.
"We are thrilled to partner with Seltech to bring our innovative low-latency, low-power wireless connectivity SoCs to customers around the world," said Jason Wu, cofounder, and CEO of InPlay. "Their extensive experience and expertise in the field of acoustics and sensors will be invaluable as we work together to expand our global reach and better serve the needs of our customers."
"We are excited to be partnering with InPlay to offer our customers their cutting-edge wireless connectivity solutions," said Giulio Di Capua, CEO of Seltech. "InPlay's low-latency, low-power SoCs are a perfect fit for our customers in the IoT and wireless sensor markets, and we look forward to working together to bring these solutions to customers around the globe."
About InPlay Inc
InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China. More information can be found at https://www.inplay-tech.com.
.
About Seltech
As an international solution provider since 1989, SELTECH is well known for its presence in the electronics market in the fields of Acoustics (micro-speakers, loudspeakers, dynamic receivers, microphones, balanced armature receivers, specialty transducers, boom & microphone assemblies from historical partner Knowles Corporation), Sensors (proximity, touch and multi-functional sensors from Azoteq) and digital signal processing (pre-configured and open-programmable DSPs from onsemi).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.