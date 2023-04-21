Caren Chen Becomes Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Agent Of YHSGR, Offering Unprecedented Home Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is pleased to announce that Caren Chen has become a Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Agent. This new designation allows Caren to offer an exclusive home buyer satisfaction guarantee that is unmatched in the real estate industry.
When purchasing a Certified Pre-Owned™ Home through Caren Chen, getting a quality home that has undergone a rigorous inspection and meets a stringent set of criteria. And, if for any reason, you are not completely satisfied with the home purchase, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty will buy the home back or sell it for free following the terms and conditions of the Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee Buy Back or Sell It For Free Program.
"We are thrilled to have Caren Chen on board as a Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Agent," said Rudy L. Kusuma, Founder and CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "Caren's dedication to her clients and her extensive knowledge of the real estate market make her the perfect fit for our team. With her help, we can continue to provide our clients with the highest level of service and protection."
The Certified Pre-Owned™ Home program provides home buyers with a level of assurance that is not typically found in the real estate industry. To become a Certified Pre-Owned™ Home, a property must pass a 150+ point inspection, and meet a stringent set of criteria. This ensures that the home is in excellent condition and ready for its new owners to move in.
"I am excited to be a Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Agent with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty," said Caren Chen. "This program is a game-changer for home buyers, and I am proud to be a part of a team that is committed to providing the highest level of protection and satisfaction to our clients."
For more information on the Certified Pre-Owned™ Home program, or to schedule a consultation with Caren Chen, please contact 626-789-0159.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate company that specializes in helping clients buy and sell homes in California. With a commitment to providing the highest level of service and protection to its clients, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has become one of the most trusted names in the real estate industry.
Contact:
Caren Chen
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-667-0338
Email: cchen@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/caren-chen/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
