Denis Manturov: Russian-Indian trade tops $35 billion

18 April 2023

Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov, Chair of the Russian Section of the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Science and Technological and Cultural Cooperation, announced this at the 24th meeting of the Commission. Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar headed the Indian delegation. 

During the meeting, the sides reviewed issues of bilateral trade, financial, industrial and energy cooperation, including the nuclear power industry, agriculture, transportation, healthcare, education and culture. Russian-Indian relations continue to develop steadily in all areas. Russian-Indian trade remained in the black throughout 2022, despite negative external factors. 

“In 2022, bilateral trade soared by 160 percent and exceeded $35 billion. Our leaders set the task of attaining $30 billion trade volumes by 2025, and we accomplished this task earlier than planned,” Denis Manturov said.

Following the meeting, Denis Manturov and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar signed the protocol of the 24th meeting of the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission.

