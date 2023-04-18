Denis Manturov’s meeting with heads of Indian government agencies

RUSSIA, April 18 - Russian Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov met with the heads of several Indian government agencies during his working trip to the Republic of India. The meeting participants prioritised issues of developing trade and investment ties, as well as financial and industrial cooperation.

Notably, the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade met with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal. The sides reviewed current issues and prospects for interaction in railway and heavy machine-building, aviation, shipbuilding, metallurgy and the chemical industry.

Denis Manturov invited Shri Piyush Goyal and Indian entrepreneurs to take part in the Innoprom International Industrial Trade Fair in July 2023 in Yekaterinburg.

They also noted the need to step up efforts to draft a free trade agreement between the EAEU and India. This document will help diversify mutual trade.

While meeting with Minister of Finance of the Republic of India Nirmala Sitharaman, Denis Manturov discussed essential steps to facilitate uninterrupted mutual payments and settlements, primarily those in national currencies. The sides noted their mutual interest in signing a Russian-Indian agreement on investment incentives and mutual investment protection.

Denis Manturov also met with Ajit Kumar Doval, the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India. They exchanged opinions on trade, economic, science, technological and cultural cooperation.