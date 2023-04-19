Delegation of Canada's leading liver experts and community advocates from CASL gathering on Parliament Hill
OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada's Liver Experts Unite on Parliament Hill to Make Liver Health a Top Public Health Priority on World Liver Day
A delegation of Canada's leading liver experts and community advocates, from the Canadian Association for the Study of the Liver (CASL), are gathering on Parliament Hill this week to call on the Government of Canada to prioritize liver health in the nation's public health agenda as part of World Liver Day. With liver disease affecting an estimated one in four Canadians, the delegation aims to raise awareness and break down misconceptions to encourage early recognition and treatment.
Michael Betel, President of the Fatty Liver Alliance, a not-for-profit charity, is proud to be included as part of the CASL group of experts that went to Parliament Hill. "It is crucial to have a unified effort to bring attention to liver health issues and work together to provide better care for those suffering from liver diseases. We hope to work closely with the government to ensure that the necessary resources are in place to prevent and treat liver diseases for all Canadians," says Betel.
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is one of the most common liver diseases, affecting approximately 25% of Canadians. However, a lack of awareness and understanding of the disease often leads to delayed diagnosis and treatment, which can result in severe health complications or even liver cancer requiring a transplant. CASL seeks to raise awareness about the signs, symptoms, and treatment options for liver diseases like NAFLD, in order to prevent life-threatening consequences.
“Many Canadians don’t realize just how important it is be conscious of the health of their liver,” says Dr. Mark Swain, President of CASL. “Early recognition and treatment can be a life-or-death difference, and we never want it to get to that point. We need Canadians to get serious about their liver health and we’re eager to work with the Government of Canada to make this a priority for Canadians.”
The event on Parliament Hill includes presentations by liver experts, personal testimonies from those affected by liver disease, and an opportunity for government officials to make liver health a national priority. CASL also provided complimentary liver health screening as part of the day’s activities, which is an effective, quick and non-invasive tool that can be deployed to detect liver disease earlier. The delegation is committed to working with the government to develop and implement effective strategies to promote liver health and provide better care for those suffering from liver diseases.
For more information about CASL and its efforts to promote liver health in Canada, please visit hepatology.ca.
About the Canadian Association for the Study of the Liver (CASL):
CASL is a multidisciplinary organization dedicated to promoting liver health through research, education, and advocacy. The association's mission is to advance the understanding of liver disease, foster the development of new treatments, and improve the lives of Canadians affected by liver disease. To learn more about CASL and its initiatives, please visit hepatology.ca.
About the Fatty Liver Alliance:
Is a national, Canadian not-for-profit charity. We raise awareness about the risks, causes and complications of fatty liver disease and help those already diagnosed with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), metabolic associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) by advocating for access to approved treatments and care.
