IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Anthony Wilkerson Joins Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Agent

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce the addition of Anthony Wilkerson as a Certified Pre-Owned™ Agent. With over 35 years of experience in project management, consulting, sales, and corporate management, Anthony brings a wealth of expertise to the real estate industry.

"I am excited to join the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team," said Anthony. "Their commitment to excellence and dedication to providing top-notch service to their clients aligns perfectly with my own values. I am honored to be a part of such a reputable organization."

As a Certified Pre-Owned™ Agent, Anthony provides buyers with additional assurances about their home purchase. Buyers who purchase a Certified Pre-Owned™ Home through Anthony can take advantage of the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee Buy Back or Sell It For Free Program. If the buyer decides to sell the home within 24 months of the closing date due to dissatisfaction, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty will either buy the home back or sell it for free, following the terms and conditions of the program.

"I take pride in providing my clients with a high level of service," said Anthony. "Being a Certified Pre-Owned™ Agent allows me to provide additional peace of mind to my clients, knowing that their home purchase is backed by the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty guarantee."

Anthony's background in real estate and his association with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty make him a valuable asset to the industry. He graduated with a degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix and has held various positions in the real estate industry.

"My goal is to help my clients achieve their real estate goals," said Anthony. "Whether it's buying or selling a home, I am dedicated to providing exceptional service every step of the way."

In his personal life, Anthony enjoys walking his 12-year-old corgi Marty around his favorite lake. He and his wife Connie have upgraded Marty to a stroller, which has become his preferred mode of transportation.

For more information about Anthony Wilkerson and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Certified Pre-Owned™ program, please visit www.yourhomesoldguaranteed.com.

Contact:
Anthony Wilkerson
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: (123) 456-7890
Email: anthonywilkerson@yourhomesoldguaranteed.com

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Anthony Wilkerson Joins Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Agent

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Training Completed by Carlene Nolan
Cherry Lassen Completes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Training – Offers Unmatched Benefits To Homebuyers And Homeowners
Anthony Wilkerson Joins Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Agent
View All Stories From This Author