Anthony Wilkerson Joins Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Agent
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce the addition of Anthony Wilkerson as a Certified Pre-Owned™ Agent. With over 35 years of experience in project management, consulting, sales, and corporate management, Anthony brings a wealth of expertise to the real estate industry.
"I am excited to join the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty team," said Anthony. "Their commitment to excellence and dedication to providing top-notch service to their clients aligns perfectly with my own values. I am honored to be a part of such a reputable organization."
As a Certified Pre-Owned™ Agent, Anthony provides buyers with additional assurances about their home purchase. Buyers who purchase a Certified Pre-Owned™ Home through Anthony can take advantage of the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee Buy Back or Sell It For Free Program. If the buyer decides to sell the home within 24 months of the closing date due to dissatisfaction, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty will either buy the home back or sell it for free, following the terms and conditions of the program.
"I take pride in providing my clients with a high level of service," said Anthony. "Being a Certified Pre-Owned™ Agent allows me to provide additional peace of mind to my clients, knowing that their home purchase is backed by the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty guarantee."
Anthony's background in real estate and his association with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty make him a valuable asset to the industry. He graduated with a degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix and has held various positions in the real estate industry.
"My goal is to help my clients achieve their real estate goals," said Anthony. "Whether it's buying or selling a home, I am dedicated to providing exceptional service every step of the way."
In his personal life, Anthony enjoys walking his 12-year-old corgi Marty around his favorite lake. He and his wife Connie have upgraded Marty to a stroller, which has become his preferred mode of transportation.
For more information about Anthony Wilkerson and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Certified Pre-Owned™ program, please visit www.yourhomesoldguaranteed.com.
Contact:
Anthony Wilkerson
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: (123) 456-7890
Email: anthonywilkerson@yourhomesoldguaranteed.com
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
