Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Introduces Andy Yu as Certified Pre-Owned™ Agent
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to welcome Andy Yu as their newest Certified Pre-Owned™ agent. With over a decade of experience in corporate management and real estate, Yu brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.
Based in the San Gabriel Valley & Inland Empire area, Andy Yu specializes in residential sales and investment properties. Prior to joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Yu worked as a broker associate at CBRE, Inc, the world's largest commercial real estate firm, where he was involved in over 75 transactions totaling over $100 Million in sales.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is thrilled to have Yu on board as a Certified Pre-Owned™ agent. This program sets Yu and the agency apart from other agents in the competitive real estate market. With the Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee Buy Back or Sell It For Free program, clients who purchase a Certified Pre-Owned™ Home through Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty will have the option to sell it back to the agency or sell it for free with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as the listing agent if they are not satisfied within 24 months.
"We are excited to have Andy Yu join our team. We are confident that his extensive knowledge and experience will provide our clients with an unparalleled experience," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Andy Yu is enthusiastic about his new role as a Certified Pre-Owned™ agent with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "I am excited to join Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as their newest agent. I look forward to helping my clients find their dream homes and investments, backed by the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee," said Yu.
In addition to his impressive real estate experience, Yu has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including Top 75 Most Eligible Bachelors by Asia Magazine.
For more information on the Certified Pre-Owned™ program, or to work with Andy Yu, please contact Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Contact:
Andy Yu
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: +1 818-703-3441
Email: alejandromartinez@yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/alejandro-martinez/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
