IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Introduces Andy Yu as Certified Pre-Owned™ Agent

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to welcome Andy Yu as their newest Certified Pre-Owned™ agent. With over a decade of experience in corporate management and real estate, Yu brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Based in the San Gabriel Valley & Inland Empire area, Andy Yu specializes in residential sales and investment properties. Prior to joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Yu worked as a broker associate at CBRE, Inc, the world's largest commercial real estate firm, where he was involved in over 75 transactions totaling over $100 Million in sales.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is thrilled to have Yu on board as a Certified Pre-Owned™ agent. This program sets Yu and the agency apart from other agents in the competitive real estate market. With the Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee Buy Back or Sell It For Free program, clients who purchase a Certified Pre-Owned™ Home through Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty will have the option to sell it back to the agency or sell it for free with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as the listing agent if they are not satisfied within 24 months.

"We are excited to have Andy Yu join our team. We are confident that his extensive knowledge and experience will provide our clients with an unparalleled experience," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

Andy Yu is enthusiastic about his new role as a Certified Pre-Owned™ agent with Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "I am excited to join Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as their newest agent. I look forward to helping my clients find their dream homes and investments, backed by the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee," said Yu.

In addition to his impressive real estate experience, Yu has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including Top 75 Most Eligible Bachelors by Asia Magazine.

For more information on the Certified Pre-Owned™ program, or to work with Andy Yu, please contact Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

Contact:
Andy Yu
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: +1 818-703-3441
Email: alejandromartinez@yourhomesoldguaranteedinc.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/alejandro-martinez/

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Introduces Andy Yu as Certified Pre-Owned™ Agent

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Training Completed by Carlene Nolan
Cherry Lassen Completes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Training – Offers Unmatched Benefits To Homebuyers And Homeowners
Anthony Wilkerson Joins Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty as Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Agent
View All Stories From This Author