Nav Unveils New Brand Experience Delivering More Transparency into Financial Health for SMBs

The new experience builds momentum for small business owners by providing the most comprehensive, transparent destination for SMB financial health.

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Nav , the leading financial health platform for small businesses, today reveals a new brand identity and improved experience including an all new mobile app. The refresh improves the way Navhelps small businesses keep a pulse on their financial health with enhanced financial healthevaluation tools, dynamic options based on real-time business data, and insights that help businessowners clearly understand and act on their best financing options.With the new look comes more relevant financing options and improved features that help smallbusinesses understand and anticipate their cash flow, evaluate their most relevant financingoptions, and access an expanded network of business services like accounting, payroll, and taxservices.Nav users now have even more transparency on how their qualifications impact their availablefinancing options. They’re also able to see what they can qualify for before they apply, and getinsights on how to re-qualify for options they’ve been declined for. The changes make Nav theonly platform for a business owner to see personal and business credit information, cash flowinsights, and their most relevant financing options in one place.“Small businesses need relevant solutions more than ever before. Our new experiencereinforces Nav as the destination for small business owners who want a trusted partner to helpthem navigate financing options, business services, and more,” says Nav VP of Marketing, NickGuerrieri.Nav partnered with San Francisco agency Barrett Hofherr for development of the new visualidentity system. "Nav’s mission is bold. Their personalized, data-driven approach to smallbusinesses meant we needed to create a dynamic brand identity that translates across everytouchpoint,” says Ted Bluey, Head of Design at Barrett Hofherr.Nav has over 1.7 million users, and has shown impressive growth fueled by development ofcash flow insights, an integrated checking account, as well as curated insurance, businessformation, payroll, merchant services, and accounting services, all tailored to individual users'needs.About NavNav is the leading financial health platform for small businesses. Nav uses real business data toalign qualifications so small business owners can find the right loan, credit card, banking andother business service options. Nav’s unique financial health platform shows cash flow andcredit insights alongside suggested financing options, and is the only place small businessowners can see what financing they may qualify for before they apply. Nav’s platform alsoseamlessly integrates within other software and websites, making it the leading embeddedfinance solution for SMBs.