Nav Unveils New Brand Experience Delivering More Transparency into Financial Health for SMBs

The new experience builds momentum for small business owners by providing the most comprehensive, transparent destination for SMB financial health.
SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nav, the leading financial health platform for small businesses, today reveals a new brand identity and improved experience including an all new mobile app. The refresh improves the way Nav
helps small businesses keep a pulse on their financial health with enhanced financial health
evaluation tools, dynamic options based on real-time business data, and insights that help business
owners clearly understand and act on their best financing options.
With the new look comes more relevant financing options and improved features that help small
businesses understand and anticipate their cash flow, evaluate their most relevant financing
options, and access an expanded network of business services like accounting, payroll, and tax
services.
Nav users now have even more transparency on how their qualifications impact their available
financing options. They’re also able to see what they can qualify for before they apply, and get
insights on how to re-qualify for options they’ve been declined for. The changes make Nav the
only platform for a business owner to see personal and business credit information, cash flow
insights, and their most relevant financing options in one place.
“Small businesses need relevant solutions more than ever before. Our new experience
reinforces Nav as the destination for small business owners who want a trusted partner to help
them navigate financing options, business services, and more,” says Nav VP of Marketing, Nick
Guerrieri.
Nav partnered with San Francisco agency Barrett Hofherr for development of the new visual
identity system. "Nav’s mission is bold. Their personalized, data-driven approach to small
businesses meant we needed to create a dynamic brand identity that translates across every
touchpoint,” says Ted Bluey, Head of Design at Barrett Hofherr.
Nav has over 1.7 million users, and has shown impressive growth fueled by development of
cash flow insights, an integrated checking account, as well as curated insurance, business
formation, payroll, merchant services, and accounting services, all tailored to individual users'
needs.
About Nav
Nav is the leading financial health platform for small businesses. Nav uses real business data to
align qualifications so small business owners can find the right loan, credit card, banking and
other business service options. Nav’s unique financial health platform shows cash flow and
credit insights alongside suggested financing options, and is the only place small business
owners can see what financing they may qualify for before they apply. Nav’s platform also
seamlessly integrates within other software and websites, making it the leading embedded
finance solution for SMBs.
