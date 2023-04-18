Global Load Balancer Market Report 2023: Major Players Include A10 Networks, Kemp Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Development and Inlab Networks

There were 2,310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,244 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Load Balancer Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.
The global load balancer market grew from $4.98 billion in 2022 to $5.78 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The load balancer market is expected to grow to $10.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6%.
Major players in the load balancer market are A10 Networks, Kemp Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Inlab Networks GmbH, Nginx, Azure Traffic Manage, HAProxy, Varnish Software, Amazon Web Services Inc., Loadbalancerorg, Traefik, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudflare Inc., Radware and Palo Alto Networks.
A load balancer refers to a device that serves as a reverse proxy and distributes network or application traffic among several servers. The load balancer is used to increase the overall speed of applications and helps to boost the application dependability and increase the capacity by executing application-specific tasks and reducing the load on servers involved with managing and maintaining network sessions and applications.
The main types of load balancer markets are local load balancers and global load balancers. Local load balancers are used to improve application availability and responsiveness and prevent server overload. The local load balancer is a load balancing within the data center and distributing network traffic across multiple servers.
The components are hardware, software, and services and the enterprise sizes are large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. The various Industry Verticals are BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, and other industry.
The load balancer market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides load balancer market statistics, including load balancer industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a load balancer market share, detailed load balancer market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the load balancer industry. This load balancer market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Technological advancements in load balancers have emerged as a key trend in the load balancer market. Major companies operating in the market are developing advanced technologies such as the ZeroLB that uses a pattern for load balancing technology to sustain their position in the market.
For instance, in 2021, Kong Inc., a US-based manufacturer of cloud connectivity companies introduced ZeroLB - a modern, decentralized load balancing pattern that seeks to eliminate every load balancer installed in front of specific services and applications. ZeroLB eliminates the need for hardware, software, and elastic cloud load balancers. This technology can also handle many devices by executing applications and helps in load control.
North America was the largest region in the load balancer market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the load balancer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
The countries covered in the load balancer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
