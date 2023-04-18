New Children's Book "Something Special" Teaches Kids to Find God in Everyday Life

April 19th, 2023 - Author Ryan Marsh has recently released a children's book under the title, "Something Special." The book, which is aimed at children aged 3-8, combines charming illustrations with a relatable storyline and a set of Christian parables to help children find God in the everyday.

"Something Special" takes children on an exciting afternoon walk, encouraging them to look closely at the natural world around them and to see God's hand in everything. The book uses a series of cute Christian parables to help children understand and remember the lessons, making it perfect for bedtime reading or family devotion time.

Through the book, children will learn to see the beauty of transformation, as illustrated through the journey of a caterpillar turning into a butterfly, and the importance of following Christ, as shown through the growth of a sunflower. They will also be encouraged to seek God even in times of trouble, just as the stars can still shine even through the clouds.

With "Something Special," parents and caregivers have a new tool to help their children discover and appreciate the beauty of God's creation. The book is sure to become a treasured addition to any family's library and will help children to grow in their faith and love for God.

This Book "Something Special by Ryan Marsh is available on Amazon.

Book Name: Something Special

Author Name: Ryan Marsh

ISBN Number: 978-0578945491

Paperback Version: Click Here

