Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Assault with Intent to Rob Offense: Thomas Circle and M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Assault with Intent to Rob offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Thomas Circle and M Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:10 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and grabbed the victim. The suspects attempted to take property then fled the scene. No property was obtained.

 

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

