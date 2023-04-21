Alexia Wotawa Certified As Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty’s Certified Pre-Owned™ Agent
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to certify Alexia Wotawa as Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent. Alexia is committed to providing exceptional service to homebuyers looking for a high-quality home that has undergone rigorous inspection process.
At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, understanding the financial and emotional investments that go into purchasing a home. That's why developing the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Home program to guarantee that every home sells meets strict standards for quality, safety, and value.
When choosing to purchase a Certified Pre-Owned™ Home through Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, be confident that the home buying has been thoroughly inspected. With Certified Pre-Owned™ Home certification, take advantage of Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee Buy Back or Sell It For Free Program.
Here's how it works; if purchase a home through us that was a Certified Pre-Owned Home™ and listed by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, and just in case it was decided to sell it within 24 months because of not being satisfied with the property, we will buy back the home or sell it for free, subject to the program's terms and conditions.
Alexia Wotawa has been certified as Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent to help homebuyers navigate the program and find the perfect Certified Pre-Owned™ Home that meets their needs. With Alexia's commitment to providing exceptional service, be confident that finding a home that meets your high standards and enjoy peace of mind knowing that you are protected by Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee Buy Back or Sell It For Free Program.
"Buying a home is a significant investment, understanding that clients want to be confident in their purchase," said Alexia Wotawa, Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Agent for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "With Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program, clients have the assurance that their home has undergone rigorous inspection process and meets standards for quality, safety, and value. Committed to helping clients find the perfect Certified Pre-Owned Home™ that meets their unique needs and budget."
For more information about the Certified Pre-Owned™ Home program and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit our website or contact Alexia Wotawa, Certified Pre-Owned™ Agent, at 818-703-3441.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate agency committed to providing exceptional service to homebuyers and sellers. Their Certified Pre-Owned™ Home program guarantees that every home sold meets their strict standards for quality, safety, and value. With their Certified Pre-Owned™ Home Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee Buy Back or Sell It For Free Program, clients can have confidence in their home purchase and enjoy peace of mind knowing they are protected.
Contact:
Alexia Wotawa
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 818-703-3441
Email: awotawa@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/alexia-wotawa/
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
