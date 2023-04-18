Submit Release
WYDOT updates senior hour offerings in Cheyenne, Casper

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Due to limited attendance, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is no longer hosting dedicated senior hours at any Driver Services location statewide.

Driver Services offices in Cheyenne and Casper will continue give seniors priority service every other Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. starting tomorrow. However, other patrons under 65 years old may still conduct business during those times.  

“Previously, we would turn away younger customers during the dedicated senior hours,” said Renee Kocina, Driver Services deputy program manager. “Since attendance to the senior hours has waned, we wanted to adjust so we could return to assisting any customer regardless of age.”

First implemented in 2020, senior hours were designated hours for persons over the age of 65 to conduct Driver Services business with smaller crowds due to COVID-19 exposure concerns.  

“We are always adjusting our services to best meet the needs of Wyoming’s residents,” Kocina said.

For more information about Driver Services, including locations and hours of operation, visit WYDOT’s website: http://www.dot.state.wy.us/driverservices

