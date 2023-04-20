MeetAmi Announces AmiLearn Digital Asset Learning Platform Now Available to Morningstar Advisor Workstation Subscribers

We are excited to collaborate with Morningstar to deliver best-in-class learning tools that help advisors become more proficient in this new Alternative Asset Class”
— Hashim Mitha
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning MeetAmi Innovations Inc. (“MeetAmi”) announced today a distribution agreement with Morningstar to bring its comprehensive AmiLearn™ Digital Asset Learning platform through Morningstar® Advisor Workstation℠ Morningstar's web-based platform for financial professionals.
AmiLearn is now accessible through the App Hub in Morningstar Advisor Workstation, providing subscribers with free and additional paid educational content related to Digital Assets. The library of Digital Asset material includes content for financial professionals at every stage of their learning journey, including lessons, a dynamic glossary of terms, curated news, certification pathways, and more.
“As cryptocurrencies make headlines almost daily, advisors are continually being asked by clients to help them understand Digital Assets,” stated Hashim Mitha, CEO, MeetAmi. “We are excited to collaborate with Morningstar to deliver best-in-class learning tools that help advisors become more proficient in this new Alternative Asset Class.”
“We’re excited to bring this integration into Morningstar Advisor Workstation to equip wealth management firms and their advisors with the resources they need to navigate this growing asset class and better serve their clients,” said Kevin Reed, Head of Strategic Platform Partnerships at Morningstar.
"Market volatility and compliance issues in the cryptocurrency space over the last year continue to drive the need for advisors and financial professionals to become more knowledgeable to help guide their client's investments in this asset class," said Chuck Hamilton, Chief Learning Officer at MeetAmi. “Our goal is to provide the tools and resources to enable advisors to make qualified decisions and provide guidance to their clients.”
The category of Digital Assets continues to grow and evolve. To support this changing ecosystem, AmiLearn provides subscribers with a continuous learning journey by adding content and features including new tools, resources, and accreditations to provide a single place to learn, build knowledge, and acquire expertise for this evolving asset class.
About MeetAmi Innovations Inc.
MeetAmi Innovations Inc.™ is a Fintech company with a mission to enable Wealth Advisors and financial professional firms to navigate the world of Digital Assets on behalf of their clients. The company has created a family of Digital Asset products and services that empower Wealth Advisors to bridge the gap between traditional finance and Digital Assets in North America. AmiLearn™ is a comprehensive learning platform that delivers a variety of content from small bite-size modules through to a full certification program. AmiLearn is a subscription-based tool providing continuous learning and updated content as this asset class grows and evolves. Included is access to a dynamic glossary, communities of practice, ask an expert functions, and a roadmap of content and tools to be released. AmiPro™ , the company’s flagship product, is an award-winning wealth management platform connecting Wealth Advisors to the world of Digital Assets, with the functionality to buy, sell, and store on behalf of their clients. MeetAmi is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. The US Sales office is based in Elk Rapids, Michigan.
Sarah Morton, Chief Strategy Officer
MeetAmi Innovations Inc.
info@meetami.ca
Visit us on social media: Twitter LinkedIn
You just read:
MeetAmi Announces AmiLearn Digital Asset Learning Platform Now Available to Morningstar Advisor Workstation Subscribers
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Sarah Morton, Chief Strategy Officer
MeetAmi Innovations Inc.
info@meetami.ca