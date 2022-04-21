MeetAmi Innovations and Joot Building Digital Asset Compliance Content for US, Canada Wealth Managers
Helping advisors navigate regulatory and compliance within Digital Asset investing for their clients
We're excited to partner with MeetAmi to develop crypto literacy within financial services.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MeetAmi Innovations Inc. ("MeetAmi"), a Fintech company that was founded to help wealth management firms navigate the world of Digital Assets on behalf of their clients, announces a content partnership with CCO Technology, LLC (d/b/a “Joot”), a builder of automated compliance tools for SEC-registered investment advisors. This partnership strengthens MeetAmi's commitment to providing wealth managers with the most direct access to Digital Assets for their clients, while ensuring full compliance with existing regulatory bodies such as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
— Bo Howell
Investment advisors need reliable content and learning tools focused on helping them navigate the fast-moving Digital Asset space. This partnership is creating purpose-built content which helps advisors gain knowledge about different Digital Asset investment models from funds to direct holdings and compliance.
Once a month, these two firms will share blogs, fireside chats and community events with clients interested in Digital Asset management. Content will focus on compliance-related topics and showcase knowledge leaders, announcements and up-to-date requirements for users of MeetAmi's AmiPro platform and Joot’s compliance technology, which will enable registered wealth managers in Canada and the US to engage with Digital Assets on behalf of their clients.
Sarah Morton, MeetAmi's Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, said, "We are hearing from clients that regulatory frameworks are uncertain hence we want to continue to provide the most robust learning available to help advisors navigate this asset class and enter the space armed with knowledge. We can achieve this goal through our strategic partnership with Joot. The Joot partnership builds on the fact that both companies appeal to the same client - Wealth Managers entering the world of Digital Assets."
Bo Howell, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joot, added, "As a regtech company, Joot is always looking to partner with other innovators in our space to navigate complex compliance regulations together. We're excited to partner with MeetAmi to develop crypto literacy within financial services. As the crypto industry matures and faces increased regulation, the partnership between MeetAmi and Joot will help establish the crypto marketplace as an innovative, legitimate, and safe space for investors. We look forward to working with other entrepreneurs who continue to innovate and deliver value to investors."
About MeetAmi Innovations Inc.
Based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, MeetAmi Innovations Inc. is a Fintech company founded to help wealth management firms navigate the world of Digital Assets on behalf of their clients. The company has launched AmiPro™, the first platform that bridges between traditional finance and Digital Assets in Canada now expanding into the US which includes the business support, software platform, and ecosystem to take a firm or advisor from learning to liquidity. The organization empowers advisors to confidently invest in Digital Assets while navigating the Digital Asset world. Join the Digital Asset conversation at meetami.ca and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.
MeetAmi is a proud member of RBCx - which supports visionary entrepreneurs who are changing the world.
About Joot
Joot builds automated compliance tools for SEC-registered investment advisors. Our goal is to help advisors meet SEC regulatory requirements. Our integrated technology modules offer chief compliance officers user-friendly, smart solutions that simplify and automate repeatable tasks, saving both time and money. Joot also offers a range of consulting services to complement our technology. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest compliance technology developments.
Sarah Morton
MeetAmi Innovations Inc
sarah@meetami.ca