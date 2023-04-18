A recording of the 2023 Lake Pend Oreille 'State of the Lake' meeting presentations and videos is now available online

Fishery staff from the Panhandle Region spent the evening giving presentations and answering questions about the diverse fisheries and management practices occurring in Lake Pend Oreille. The video provides an in-depth look at the latest population trends and research related to kokanee, rainbow trout, lake trout, walleye and more.

We appreciate everyone who participated in this year's meeting. Our mission as an agency is to preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage the fish and wildlife resources of our great state, and it's always rewarding to hear directly from the people we serve, which is you. Thank you!

For more information, please visit the Lake Pend Oreille Fisheries website or contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414.

