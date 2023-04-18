Americor Appoints Marketing Executive Justin Henderson as Chief Marketing Officer

Mr. Henderson to spearhead the company's next phase of revenue growth and market capture

Americor Financial, a leading provider of debt relief solutions, announced today the appointment of Justin Henderson as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

In this new executive position, created in response to the company's unprecedented growth over the past 18 months, Henderson will be responsible for overseeing the planning, development, and execution of the organization's marketing initiatives, and maximizing revenues and profits through the next phase of rapid growth for Americor.

Americor CEO, David Norris, commented, "Justin joined our team in October 2021 as our SVP of Marketing. Since then, his vision, leadership, and expertise have been instrumental in our transition from a company heavily reliant on direct mail to a company with marketing diversification rivaling anyone in the space.

"Justin is a hands-on leader who is not afraid to roll up his sleeves. He has refined our messaging – resulting in improved customer retention, the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, and one of the most compliant companies in the Debt Resolution and Lending space."

For almost 20 years, Henderson has been a marketing leader with a demonstrable track record of success and expertise in a wide variety of brand and direct marketing efforts and channels with a strong aptitude for solving complex data-related problems - and using those findings to meet and exceed marketing and sales goals. Henderson has held executive marketing roles in the med-tech, ad-tech and agency verticals, always with a focus on hyper growth and sustainable profitability.

"I'm both honored and humbled by CEO David Norris and Americor's founder and owner, Benny Ganatra, in selecting me for this role of increased leadership responsibilities at Americor," said Henderson. "The executive team they have assembled, the vision they have for this company, and the energy that flows from them throughout our entire growing organization of 850+ employees is a testament to our company's success in providing an invaluable financial service to our clients.

"In the first quarter of 2023, we have already beat company records for the best single day, month, and quarter of revenue generation in company history. I am confident we will have a banner year in 2023, surpassing all of our annual goals and achieving new milestones and records. Even more importantly, we will continue our mission to help as many distressed American families as possible - to overcome their hardships in this trying time in our history and regain their independence and financial well-being."

Henderson received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and graduated cum laude from Humboldt State University in Arcata, CA.

About Americor

Americor is a next-generation Finance Technology (FinTech) company that uses a proprietary online platform designed to provide debt relief to its clients, allowing them to restructure their unsecured debt payments, pay only a fraction of the debt they owe, and become debt-free faster than they ever thought was possible. To learn more about Americor and how it helps its clients become debt-free, visit their website at americor.com.

