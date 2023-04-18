Analytica Vietnam to return to HCM City

VIETNAM, April 18 - HCM CITY — The seventh International Trade Fair for Laboratory Technology, Analysis, Biotechnology and Diagnostics (Analytica Vietnam 2023) will return to HCM City on April 19 after a four-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibition, co-organised by the National Agency for Science and Technology Information under the Ministry of Science and Technology and Germany’s Messe Munchen Group, will run until April 21 at the Sài Gòn Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in District 7.

Speaking at a press meeting on April 17, deputy head of the National Agency for Science and Technology Information Vũ Anh Tuấn said Analytica Vietnam 2023 attracted the participation of 150 exhibitors from 15 countries and territories including Germany, the US, the UK, France, Russia, Japan, South Korea, China and India, with more than 200 leading brands such as Agilent, Eppendorf, Merck, Metrohm, Mettler Toledo, Shimadzu, Saigon Equipment (SISC Group) and Waters.

Held every two years, the exhibition is a good opportunity for Vietnamese scientists, enterprises, hospitals, and analysis, testing and diagnostic organizations to access advanced technologies and modern equipment in the world, while seeking reliable foreign partners, cooperation expansion, technology innovation, diagnostics improvement, analysis, scientific and technological research, production and business development, he said.

The rapid increase in infectious and non-communicable diseases in recent years is the major factor driving the market of laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics in Việt Nam.

“Analytica Vietnam expects to support scientific organisations and businesses to access the latest technologies, equipment and advanced solutions in the field of laboratory technology, testing, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics,” he said.

Armin Wittmann, project manager at the international group Messe München GmbH, the organiser of Analytica Vietnam, said Messe München has been in the international trade fair business for more than 70 years and is the world’s leading trade fair organiser for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology.

Analytica Vietnam is a spin-off of the leading international trade fair Analytica in Munich and part of a global network with other exhibitions including Analytica China, Analytica Anacon India & India Lab Expo, and Analytica Lab Africa.

This year’s Analytica Vietnam is the leading trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology in the country. “This edition is looking at the most exhibition space booked and exhibitors participating with an overall 10 per cent increase from its editions before COVID-19,” he said.

The three-day exhibition is expected to welcome about 5,000 visitors this year.

The exhibition’s product range provides lab solutions for various industries such as food, public health, chemicals and environmental protection.

The product range on display covers instrumental analysis, measuring and testing, quality control, lab technology, life sciences, biotechnology and diagnostics.

“An important part of Analytica Vietnam has always been the supporting programme, which focuses on knowledge transfer and networking,” he said.

This year’s highlights include four Lab Tours, an ideal opportunity for exhibitors to gain insights into Vietnamese national laboratories and obtain first-hand information on research and laboratory technologies in Vietnam.

Also, during the first two days of the trade show, top-class speakers will present current topics and trends at the Analytica Vietnam conference.

Within the framework of the event, there are several international scientific conferences on analytical quality control, environmental analysis, food analysis, pharmaceuticals, food safety, chromatography and mass spectrometry.

Business-to-business (B2B) meetings will be offered to connect potential buyers from all industries who will have a chance for face-to-face meeting and have discussions with exhibitors.

The previous event in 2019 drew 141 exhibitors with about 60 additional brands and more than 4,100 visitors, and hosted 268 face-to-face-meetings. — VNS