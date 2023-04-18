Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Cecil County

April 18, 2023

(ELKTON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle, fatal crash that happened yesterday morning in Cecil County.

The deceased, Myles James Watson, 25, of Wilmington, Delaware, was declared deceased at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware. Watson was the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro involved in the crash. The passenger, a 25-year-old woman, was also taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded at 2:40 a.m. Monday to the 1500 block of Elkton Road in Elkton, Maryland, for a crash involving three cars. According to a preliminary investigation, a tractor-trailer was attempting to enter southbound Elkton Road from Performance Drive. The Camaro, which was northbound on Elkton Road, struck the tractor-trailer.

The Camaro went under the tractor-trailer and continued north into a parking lot at the 1500 block of Elkton Road, where it struck an unoccupied 2021 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

Roads were closed for more than four hours. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to assist with lane closures.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

