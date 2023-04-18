FEMA is Hiring – Join our Team in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has an immediate need to fill temporary positions in Frankfort, Bowling Green, Mayfield, Hazard, Warren, and Chavies, Ky. to assist with recovery from the recent flooding and severe storms.

FEMA is looking for qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds to fill a number of positions in hazard mitigation and as public assistance program delivery managers. The temporary positions are for 120 days and may be extended, based on the needs of the disaster.

Kentuckians who wish to apply for these positions can go to https://tinyurl.com/FEMAjobsKY to learn more and submit their applications. Salaries range from $19.44/hour to $29.12/hour. Detailed information is provided for each position including pay and benefits.

These job postings will close May 15, if you are interested, apply as soon as possible. Applicants may be contacted via email, phone, or mail regarding the interview, hiring and selection process.

For information on Kentucky’s recovery from the floods, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.