Boxer Property Announces Lease Deals totaling nearly 65K SF

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxer Property is pleased to announce four new lease deals totaling around 65,000 square feet, negotiated by Boxer Property’s Senior Broker, Trey Miller. The transactions range between 12,000 SF and 21,000 SF and are all within the Houston area.
1415 North Loop West
The Houston Eye Associates Center recently signed a renewal for 12,730 SF on 1415 North Loop West. Taylor Wright of Colliers International represented the tenant. Trey Miller, Senior Broker at Boxer Property represented the landlord. This property is located just off Loop 610 and Highway 290 and has an impressive 13 floors, with a total of 157,794 square feet of office space for rent. Fully renovated, the building’s unique architecture, and gleaming hallways, provide a pleasing environment to conduct business. Tenants enjoy access to on-site deli, property management and maintenance, as well as being located in one of the most exciting zip codes in Houston, that is between Houston’s two major airports, which are both are less than 20 miles away.
350 N Sam Houston Pkwy East
A 16,550 SF new office lease deal for Texas Facilities Commission was recently signed at 350 N Sam Houston Pkwy East. The 2-story buildings have professional offices that offer meticulous landscaping with lush garden lobbies and a koi pond. It provides affordable, quality office space with on-site maintenance, leasing, and management. Tenants also enjoy an on-site deli and conference room, video surveillance, and 24-hour secure key card access, all conveniently located off Beltway 8 near I-45, FM 1960 & the Hardy Toll.
16770 Imperial Valley
Well Control School offers the latest well control training for individuals and companies for onshore and offshore drilling situations and Boxer is delighted that they have signed a new 17,345 SF office lease at 16770 Imperial Valley. The property’s exterior mirrored windows, park-like grounds, and lush atrium lobby with fountains set the tone for this professional office environment. Located in Greenspoint, close to Bush Intercontinental Airport, features two stories with a total of 86,999 square feet of office space.
6201 Bonhomme Rd
Boxer Property is thrilled to announce the recent 20,219 SF new office lease for The City of Houston at 6201 Bonhomme Road. The City was represented by Pat Pollan and Russell Rau of Pollan Hausman. Located in Southwest Houston, this property has four stories with 142,777 square feet of office space. The modern workspace features conference facilities, coffee bars, internet-ready offices, 24/7 security, and ample parking space for tenants, plus many restaurants and shopping choices nearby.
Trey Miller, Senior Broker at Boxer Property: “We are thrilled to be announcing these new agreements. Although each of these transactions were unique, Boxer is consistent in providing our customers with the spaces and locations that satisfy their needs. By providing a modern work environment that fosters innovation, teamwork, and productivity, we were able to make these customers very happy”.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million squarefeet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
