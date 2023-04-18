Learn to Hunt program opens registration for Field To Fork Deer Hunting Program

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a six-month workshop to teach skills needed to hunt with a bow, field dress and cook white-tailed deer to individuals who have little to no archery hunting experience.

This workshop consists of summer long archery practices, fall workshops and hunting opportunities throughout Iowa’s archery season. All sessions are led by instructors that possess the experience to teach skills necessary to become efficient archers and bowhunters.

“For those interested in the challenge of bow hunting as a means of sourcing their own meat, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, Hunter Education coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will spend the summer becoming proficient archers with compound bows provided by Iowa DNR. As summer progresses, they’ll learn basic strategies for hunting deer such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and tree stand placement. During the fall, they’ll learn how to field dress, clean and cook deer from professional butchers and local chefs.

The course will be hosted in Adel, Ames, Council Bluffs, Davenport and Iowa City. It is geared for participants 21 and older. Applications will be accepted beginning April 15 for all locations. Once accepted, participants will be invited to register for the course.

The course cost is $200 which includes essential course supplies and archery loaner equipment. Applications will be accepted through June 1. Space will be limited so those interested are encouraged to apply online right away.

For more information and to begin the application process visit: 2023 Field to Fork Application: https://forms.gle/ VTGjbq3vBEkieFZr7

The program is provided through a partnership with Raised at Full Draw, the Iowa Bowhunters Association, Johnson and Story County Conservation, and other local partners and archery retailers. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.