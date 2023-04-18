Help Iowa DNR expand walleye collection data

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is partnering for a second year with MyCatch by Angler’s Atlas to conduct a statewide walleye fishing challenge starting May 1 through June 30. The Iowa Chapter of the American Fisheries Society has joined as a research partner for the 2023 challenge.

The Iowa Walleye Challenge uses the MyCatch mobile app to record the length of a fish. Participating anglers are encouraged to report all the walleye they catch in May and June through the MyCatch mobile app. DNR fisheries biologists will use the generalized lake and river catch data entered to assess and manage walleye populations across Iowa.

Anglers will have the chance to win numerous local prizes, worth over $6,000, in addition to $5,000 in statewide weekly prizes. Anglers who sign up for the catch photo-release tournament by April 24 are eligible to win an Early Bird drawing for a $50 gift card from Kwik Star.

“Results from year one were very promising,” said Jeff Kopaska, DNR fisheries research biometrician. “Angler groups and local fishing businesses are excited to pitch in and help with this walleye fishing challenge. Fleet Farm is donating over $1000 for the weekly Most Walleyes caught prize and is also providing digital coupons for all participants.”

Local prizes include:

Des Moines Area – Big Creek Lake (Sportsman’s Warehouse, Johnston Bait & Tackle), Des Moines River (Johnston Bait & Tackle, Bass Pro), Easter Lake (Bass Pro), Saylorville Reservoir (Water’s Edge Marine)

Albia/Centerville/Moravia – Rathbun Lake (Elliott’s General Store/BP Gas, Rathbun Marina, Top Notch Bait Shop)

Ames/Boone/Nevada – All public water in Boone/Story Counties (Jax Sporting Goods, Mucky Duck Pub)

Bellevue – Mississippi River Pools 12 & 13 (Offshore Resort, Kalmes Restaurant and Catering)

Cedar Rapids/Iowa City – Lake Macbride (Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Walleye Club)

Corning – Lake Icaria (Adams County Conservation, Lakeside Supplies)

Creston Area Lakes - Green Valley Lake, Summit Lake, Three Mile Lake, Twelve Mile Lake (High Lakes Outdoor Alliance, Union County Conservation)

Council Bluffs – Lake Manawa (Woods Sporting Goods)

Davenport/Bettendorf/Clinton – Lost Grove Lake (K&K Hardware, Duey’s Corner Tap, Walmart, Farm & Fleet), Mississippi River Pool 14 (R&R Sports)

Dubuque/Guttenburg – Mississippi River Pools 10 & 11 (Mak’s Bait Shack, Murray’s Bait)

Lamoni/Leon – Little River Lake (Decatur County Conservation)

Okoboji/Milford/Spirit Lake - Lost Island Lake, Silver Lake-Dickinson County, West Okoboji (Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club)

Pella/Knoxville/Monroe – Lake Red Rock (Malone Motors)

Sioux City – Browns Lake (Scheels, Sioux City)

Waterloo/Cedar Falls - All public water in Black Hawk County (Scheels, Cedar Falls)

Anglers can register for the Iowa Walleye Challenge at https://www.anglersatlas.com/ event/680/2023-iowa-walleye- challenge-2023. There is a $25 fee to enter the tournament; only paid participants qualify for prizes. The individual who catches walleyes in the most different locations statewide will win additional prizes valued at over $150.