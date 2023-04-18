OneStop ADU Helped the Alpha Project with an April Fool’s Day Prank

OneStop ADU’s Treasure Hunt Led to Helping the Housing Insecure
OneStop ADU is pleased to support the essential mission of the Alpha Project. Our donation will help them assist the housing insecure in our San Diego community.”
— Robert Shapiro, CEO of OneStop ADU
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OneStop ADU, a San Diego based business that specializes in the design, permitting and construction of Additional Dwelling Units (ADUs) used a prank to launch a campaign to help local non-profit, the Alpha Project. When a pirate was ‘discovered’ by the crew on one of OneStop ADU’s construction sites, he introduced a campaign to spot their vehicles. Participants were to find the OneStop ADU cars, snap a photo and post on social media. For every posted photo, OneStop would donate $10 to the Alpha Project. Plus, one lucky person was to be randomly chosen to receive a $100 gift card.
The campaign ran from April 1st through April 7th. Staff from OneStop ADU drove the company vehicle around San Diego and actually gave hints about where it might turn up. Fun was had by all submitters. And a random drawing was made for a winner who wished to remain anonymous.
“OneStop ADU is pleased to support the essential mission of the Alpha Project,” stated Robert Shapiro, CEO of OneStop ADU. “Our donation will help them assist the housing insecure in our San Diego community.”
OneStop ADU continues its work to help homeowners and developers increase housing in San Diego by building accessory dwelling units that can be used for additional family space, living quarters for returning adult children or aging parents, caregivers, or as rentals.
The OneStop ADU team works with property owners to determine allowable sizes and suggest the best placement of the new structure. An initial no-cost, no-obligation meeting helps San Diego homeowners decide if building an ADU is right for them. Once approved OneStop will finalize the plans, attain the permits and construct the ADU.
OneStop ADU is also in the unique position of being able to provide exceptional property management services through their sister company, Onyx Property Management. For homeowners this means fewer headaches and hassles while generating rental income for years to come!
OneStop ADU’s pre-designed plans and pricing help keep uncertainty out of the picture. The in-house licensed building team has over 25 years of experience constructing homes and multi-family buildings in the San Diego area. Each unit is traditionally built, no cookie-cutter prefab units that get dropped into the homeowner’s yard. OneStop ADU has also formed relationships with experienced lenders that can expedite the financing process and will help select the best loans. OneStop ADU makes the entire process from inception to finished product as simple as 1, 2, 3.
About Alpha Project
Alpha Project is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) human services organization that serves over 4,000 men, women, and children each day. Services offered include affordable housing, residential substance abuse treatment, supportive housing for people with special needs, basic and emergency services for the homeless, transportation assistance, mental health counseling, employment training, preparation and placement, emergency shelter, HIV/AIDS, education, outreach and prevention, and community services.
The mission of the Alpha Project is to empower individuals, families, and communities by providing work, recovery and support services to people who are motivated to change their lives and achieve self-sufficiency. The agency’s many programs are available to all persons in need regardless of race, creed, color, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.
