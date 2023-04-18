GE Aerospace and AJW Group Sign Systems Services Agreement

Deal based on turnaround time and repair capability

GE Aerospace has signed an agreement with AJW Group to support avionics and electrical power systems across the B777, B737 and A320/30/40 family of aircraft. The contract will start this year and will cover all AJW Group's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) customers that fly the B777, B737 and A320/30/40 family of aircraft.

"We are committed to supporting our MRO customers' growing demands," said John Haigh, Electrical Power and Controls leader at Cheltenham for GE Aerospace. "As airlines continue to expand their fleets, we've taken aggressive actions to strengthen lead time, supply availability and delivery for our customers."

GE Aerospace was selected for the three-year agreement based on turnaround time (TAT) and repair capability. GE Aerospace will service the systems at their repair and maintenance location in Cheltenham, United Kingdom.

Some of the systems included in the agreement are:

Electrical Load Management Systems

Flight Management Systems

Data Control Display Units

"We are pleased to be collaborating with GE Aerospace on avionics and electrical power systems for the B777, B737 and A320/30/40 family of aircraft," said Barry Swift, Senior Vice President Operations at AJW Group. "The contract with GE Aerospace exemplifies AJW's strategy and commitment to providing our customers in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) with seamless supply chain management, the highest quality of component repairs and impressive turnaround times to meet the demands that operators need to maximise their operations."

About AJW Group

AJW Group is the world-leading independent aircraft component parts, repair, and supply chain solutions provider, transforming efficiency in commercial, business, and defense aviation. AJW has a global presence with operational hubs and local offices across Africa, Asia Pacific, China, CIS, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America. A key part of AJW Group is AJW Technique, a 220,000 sq. ft state-of-the-art Component MRO facility based in Montreal. www.ajw-group.com

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components, avionics, and electrical power systems for commercial and military aircraft with a global service network to support these offerings. GE Aerospace and its joint ventures have an installed base of more than 40,000 commercial and 26,000 military aircraft engines, and the business is playing a vital role in shaping the future of flight.

