Inventionland Education receives Outstanding Project Award for STEM Innovation Labs® at Berkshire Local Schools

National recognition showcases excellence in immersive STEM Innovation Labs from Inventionland Education to support K12 learning throughout the U.S.
It's hard to be creative when you sit in a beige box all day long.”
— Mr. John Stoddard, Superintendent, Berkshire Local Schools
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inventionland Education received an Outstanding Project Award in Learning By Design Magazine's Spring 2023 Educational Facilities Awards Showcase. Inventionland Education's STEM Innovation Labs® and maker spaces for Berkshire Local Schools (Burton, OH) were recognized as an award-winning benchmark for its next-generation immersive learning spaces. In addition, the characteristics found in this project are worthy of replication by other educators and design professionals creating learning spaces, according to LearningByDesign magazine.
All awarded entries in the Spring 2023 awards edition of Learning By Design magazine (LBD) are peer-reviewed by a jury of endorsed AIA-CAE, A4LE, and LBD education design professionals. In addition, all awards entries, such as the Berkshire Local Schools, are scored on six submission criteria: Innovation, Community Needs, Interiors, Sustainability, Planning, Functional Design, and Next-generation Learning.
Mr. John Stoddard, Superintendent at Berkshire Local Schools, commented, "We absolutely love the new maker spaces and STEM Innovation Labs from Inventionland in our new $51 million campus. Students, teachers, and parents love the different designs, including the kindergarten cabins, Bert's treehouse, the castle, the pirate ship, the robot maker space, and the high school Innovation Labs. We wanted maker spaces where students and teachers could fully embrace our project-based learning approach. I say this all the time – it's hard to be creative when you sit in a beige box all day long."
The judges determine each project's worthiness, unique qualities, and architectural design and planning concepts related to pedagogy and community well-being. Learning By Design's jury of five education architectural design experts applauded Inventionland Education for its accomplishment in designing the Berkshire Local Schools in meeting or exceeding the vast majority of the six submission criteria.
The jury comments about the project at Berkshire Local Schools included: "Good to see fun elements in the school for your younger students. Appreciate the idea of specialized spaces at each grade level. Creative and fun use of graphics and 3D construction."
Berkshire Local Schools is featured prominently in the print and digital versions of the April 2023 edition of Learning By Design Magazine.
The magazine reaches more than 50,000 education and facility design leaders at all levels —from early childhood and elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, combined grade-level schools, career-vocational Education centers, and two and four-year institutions of higher education in the United States.
This is not the first time Inventionland Education has been honored with design awards. Its work for the Seneca Valley School District earned an Edison Award, becoming the first public school to achieve that distinction in its competition. Previous winners include Elon Musk and Steve Jobs.
ABOUT INVENTIONLAND EDUCATION: Inventionland Education brings award-winning Innovation Labs® to K12 schools with immersive learning spaces, a K12 applied STEM innovation curriculum, and extensive professional learning options that inspire students and educators. For more information, please visit InventionlandEducation.com.
ABOUT BERKSHIRE LOCAL SCHOOLS:
Berkshire Local Schools serves students from Burton, Thompson, Montville, Claridon, and Troy townships. It covers 118 square miles and is approximately 40 miles from Cleveland, Ohio. Learn more at BerkshireSchools.org. For more information, please see BerkshireLocalSchools.org.
ABOUT LEARNING BY DESIGN: Learning By Design is the official publication of the Association for Learning Environments (A4LE) and produced in partnership with the American Institute of Architects Committee on Architecture for Education (AIA-CAE), the Association for University Interior Designers (AUID) and School Bond Finder. To access the digital edition, visit learningbydesignmagazine.com.
