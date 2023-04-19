New JV and Funding for First of its Kind Waste Recovery Facility in India; Green Energy: Astra Energy Stock Symbol: ASRE

$ASRE $ASRE Team Africa $ASRE ReGreen $ASRE 2.. $ASRE Holcomb Energy Systems, inc.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- New JV and Funding for First of its Kind Waste Recovery Facility in India Plus Other Green Energy, Carbon Reduction, and Waste Management Projects: Astra Energy Inc. Astra Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ASRE) is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing renewable and clean energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.For investors, ASRE has an attractive share structure with less than 75 million shares outstanding and an approximate public float of 24 million. There are no preferred or outstanding shares issued and no long-term or convertible debt on the balance sheet.JUST ANNOUNCEDApril 18, 2023 - Executed Exclusive Sales, Marketing, and Distribution Agreement for the Regreen Waste-to-Energy Technology in the Republic of India that will establish a first-of-its-kind Municipal Recovery Waste Facility (MRF) in the Southern States of the Republic of India. ASRE will receive a project deposit of $100,000 USD, an equipment deposit of $1,800,000 USD for the sale of the first 15 Ton Per Hour ("TPH") Regreen Total Waste System ("TWS"), and the balance first tier from operations. Upon successful implementation of the first installation, ARI is required to place orders for five more Regreen TWSs ranging between 3TPH to 15TPH capacity within 36 months. Additionally, Astra will hold a carried interest in the revenues of all future projects within the territory.Video link:FURTHER MILESTONES:March 20, 2023 - Received commitment from the Government of Zanzibar to supply 200 acres of land for a Clean and Renewable Energy Park The Project will generate 50MW of clean and renewable energy on Unguja Island, the largest island in the Zanzibar Archipelago and the seat of Zanzibar’s semi-autonomous government. It will be comprised of 42.5 megawatts of solar. The Project will complement the Zanzibar Energy Sector Transformation Project (ZESTA), a $142M World Bank and Clean Technology Fund initiative whose objective is to “expand access to electricity service and to create an enabling environment for private-sector participation in the Zanzibar electricity sector.”December 1, 2022 - Executed Definitive Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement Between Its Subsidiary Regreen Technologies Inc. and Cong Ty Co Phan Viecotech of Vietnam for a 50-50 partnership in the manufacture, distribution, and deployment of the patented Regreen waste management and processing system and technologies throughout the Asia Pacific market.October 31, 2022 - Executed Joint Venture with Holcomb Energy Systems LLC to manufacture and distribute revolutionary new clean energy technology. The new joint venture, Astra- Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (“A- HES”) will commercialize the HES In-Line Power Generator (ILPG), a revolutionary new clean energy technology that takes power input from any source –fossil fuels or renewables – and magnifies power output over 50%. A game-changer in clean energy production, the ILPG has no moving parts, runs totally silent, puts out zero emissions, and is scalable everywhere electricity is needed.October 11, 2022 - Acquires Proprietary Technology company, Regreen Technologies, a California-based "zero emissions" clean energy company. One of the most exciting tech startups in the waste industry, the technology has garnered the support of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, and other governments overseas, including Uganda, Liberia, Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Zanzibar, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, and the Dominican Republic. With over 20 years of experience in research and development of the science of converting municipal solid waste (MSW) and organic waste into "zero emission" marketable commodities, such as clean electricity, biofuels, animal feeds, fertilizers, organic pesticides, and reclaimed water purification, Regreen is now positioned to deploy its “Total Waste to Energy” worldwide.October 4, 2022 - Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market to become a Fully Reporting SEC Filer and Fully Audited for full transparency and an important milestone toward further expansion of our market presence in North America and internationally, providing a broader opportunity to attract a larger shareholder audience.The ASRE corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology, and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet, and the Company’s investors.Is now the time to Consider Investing in the Green Energy sector?Every year, global energy demand continues to rise. 