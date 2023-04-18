Governor Abbott Reappoints Hefley, Tips To Texas Funeral Service Commission

TEXAS, April 18 - April 18, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Dianne Hefley and Kristin Tips to the Texas Funeral Service Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Commission establishes standards to license funeral directors and embalmers, examines applicants and issues appropriate licenses, and regulates cemetery and crematory services.

Dianne Hefley of Amarillo is a residential real estate agent with Coldwell Banker First Equity Realtors and was a teacher for 33 years. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Texas Association of Realtors, Amarillo Association of Realtors, and the Amarillo Retired Teacher Association. She is a former member of the National Education Association and the Texas Teachers Association. Hefley received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Earth Sciences from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Kristin Tips of San Antonio is the president and funeral director of Mission Park Funeral Chapels, Cemeteries and Crematories. She is a member of the International Cemetery, Cremation, Funeral Service Association and the National Funeral Directors Association. Additionally, she is a member of the Texas Funeral Director Association and the Texas Cemeteries Association. Tips received a Bachelor of Arts in Management from the University of the Incarnate Word and a degree in Mortuary Science from San Antonio College.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.