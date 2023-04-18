IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

LIFE Provides Emergency Support to Refugees Affected by Fire in Bangladesh

Volunteers Preparing Emergency Aid Boxes

Distributing Emergency Aid Boxes in Bangladesh

Families Affected by the Fire Receiving Emergency Aid

Volunteers Getting Boxes Ready for Distribution

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) provides food boxes to 1,000 Families Affected by the Fire in Bangladesh

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, a large fire took over a camp for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, leaving homes, hospitals, learning centers and community centers in ashes. The fire began at Camp 11 in Cox’s Bazar, where more than a million Rohingya refugees reside.

“My shelter was gutted, my shop was also burnt. The fire took everything from me, everything,” said Mamun Johar, a 30-year old refugee living in the camp.

Around 12,000 people are now homeless, and most of them are those that have escaped violence in Myanmar.

With thousands scrambling even more for ever day basics, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) distributed emergency food boxes to 1,000 families. Each food box contained staple food items such as rice, lentils, salt, sugar, oil and more.

“I can’t imagine what life would be like to think you’ve already lost everything, just for a fire to start, ‘burning down’ whatever last bit of hope you had; it’s devastating, and LIFE wanted to actively help the families affected by the fire by providing families with food boxes, containing staple food items,’ said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.

The refugee camp is said to be the largest one globally, housing people who have fled from the military crackdown in Myanmar. With the camps being so overcrowded, they become vulnerable to fires. According to the Bangladesh Defense Ministry, 222 fires were reported between January 2021 and December 2022, with an additional 60 arson cases.

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

Hala M Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
halamsanyurah@gmail.com
About

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO's and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.​ Over the past 28 years, Life has distributed over $502.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 46 countries.

