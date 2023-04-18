New Avid Partner Program Certifies Third-Party Tools to Deliver Powerful New Cloud Workflows for Avid | Edit On Demand Users

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® AVID has launched a new partner program, Works with Avid On Demand, that enables customers to expand their workflow capabilities through a growing range of certified industry-standard tools and apps from third-party vendors. Avid | Edit On Demand, the turnkey editorial-in-the-cloud SaaS solution on Microsoft Azure, is today relied on by television networks, post houses and filmmakers to keep their distributed teams on task and deliver projects on time. Works with Avid On Demand, debuting with 12 partners, now extends Avid | Edit On Demand remote workflows with tightly integrated capabilities including file- and stream-based ingest, data replication in the cloud, support for third-party creative tools, and remote content review, among others.



Avid | Edit On Demand includes cloud-optimized Media Composer® editing software and Avid NEXIS® Cloud storage. The Works with Avid On Demand program now enables editors to bring complementary products into their workflows seamlessly with peace of mind that they are reliably and securely enhancing their remote collaboration. Visitors to the NAB Show (April 16-19, Las Vegas) can experience Avid | Edit On Demand workflows at Avid's booth N1221 and Microsoft's booth W1529.

Tim Claman, Avid's SVP and General Manager of Media & Video Solutions, said, "Works with Avid On Demand expands the range of workflows our customers can deploy in the cloud, with the agility to easily spin up new editorial workgroups as needed, and then spin them down when projects are done. Edit On Demand users now have the flexibility to access many more of the familiar tools they need to get their work done – all in a pay-as-you-go cloud service."

Many of the industry's best-known vendors are already certified through the Works with Avid On Demand program, including Adobe, Boris, EVS, FileCatalyst, First Mile Technologies, Haivision, HP Anyware, Marquis, Microsoft, Nablet, Signiant, and StorageDNA.

Tridib Chakravarty, President and CEO, StorageDNA, said, "We are pleased to support Avid | Edit On Demand workflows with DNAfabric, a cloud-optimized data management platform. With this integration, Avid and StorageDNA users can setup seamless synchronization of both metadata (bins) and media (workspaces) between one or more Avid NEXIS systems and Avid | Edit On Demand. We see this accelerating multiple hybrid workflows including ingest, editorial, transcoding and finishing."

Simon Crownshaw, Worldwide Strategy Director Media & Entertainment, Microsoft, said, "Edit On Demand brings Avid and Microsoft together in a seamless SaaS capability delivered on Azure that's available for anyone working in film, television and other media. The Works with Avid On Demand program extends what is possible on Azure with tested Avid and Microsoft partner products supporting a broader set of workflows and enabling media organizations to capitalize on greater opportunities."

Michael Shore, SVP Products & Solutions, EVS, said, "EVS and Avid continue to enhance the long-running partnership that has served our mutual customers well for many years with the addition of EVS' support for Avid | Edit on Demand. With this new capability, EVS users can easily share media with an Avid cloud-based Edit On Demand system to allow for better editorial integration regardless of location. This allows editors to start cutting faster, resulting in quicker turnarounds and delivery of highlights for live sports, news, and entertainment."

Technology vendors interested in joining Works with Avid On Demand may contact Ray Thompson, Senior Director, Partner & Industry Marketing, at Raymond.Thompson@avid.com.

Watch the stories of Avid | Edit On Demand customers including post house Gorilla TV and broadcaster France TV.

