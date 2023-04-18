London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - CreativeWorkStudios is excited to announce OpenCollection, an avant-garde series of Timed Open Editions showcasing the prodigious talents of 26 preeminent artists. This cutting-edge exhibition is poised to elevate the digital art sphere by featuring a diverse array of mediums, from the three-dimensional to the generative.

Commencing on April 4th and spanning 26 days of release, each day will witness a singular release, as each artwork will be available.

A glimpse into the collection: spotlighting preeminent artists during the opening weeks

Embracing the nuances of the contemporary artistic landscape, OpenCollection's participating artists herald from diverse disciplines and backgrounds, thereby fostering a spirit of inclusivity and cross-pollination.

CreativeWorkStudios is honored to provide a platform for these esteemed artists to share their work with an engaged and discerning audience. CreativeWorkStudios' mission is to inspire, provoke, and cultivate a profound appreciation for the limitless possibilities inherent in the digital art realm.

Join CreativeWorkStudios in this groundbreaking endeavor, in celebration of the artists who have expertly harnessed the transformative power of technology to create a new frontier of artistic expression.

Exploring the artistic mosaic: artists presenting their work later in the collection

About CreativeWorkStudios:

CreativeWorkStudios is a leading platform for innovative digital art, fostering a community that nurtures the creative spirit and champions artistic exploration. With a commitment to supporting and promoting the work of emerging and established artists alike, CreativeWorkStudios seeks to redefine the boundaries of creative expression in the digital age. Past artistic collaborations have included artists such as Kevin Abosch and Refik Anadol.

