Advantix Elevates Natasha Royer Coons to Chief Executive Officer

Royer Coons is a proven entrepreneur and accomplished executive with more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. She cut her teeth at Sprint as a sales engineering manager before founding TeraNova, a managed mobility and expense management provider. When TeraNova merged with Advantix in 2018, she became a partner and chief revenue officer at Advantix, leading channel development, sales, marketing and several strategic initiatives.

Royer Coons ushered Advantix into a new era of innovation by overseeing the launch of SmartSIM and working with senior leadership to transform Advantix into a managed connectivity experience (MCx) provider that blends multi-carrier connectivity with proprietary SaaS tools to help partners and customers optimize, manage and report on the entire telecom stack.

“There is no better person to lead Advantix than Natasha,” said Nathan Brown, co-founder and president of Advantix. “Natasha’s vision and passion have had an enormous impact over the past few years. She is a force of nature – a trailblazer and an incredible leader with a clear business vision and the ability to bring people together. Natasha inspires all of us at Advantix and with her at the helm we know that our brightest and most innovative days are ahead of us.”

“I am deeply honored to step into the CEO role and lead such a talented team through our next phase of growth,” said Royer Coons. “I’d like to thank Brad Frazier and Nathan Brown for being my business partners and embracing change as the only constant in our business. I’d like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication, and our channel partners for their collaboration and commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions to customers. With our MCx launch, it’s an exciting time at Advantix and I’m extremely optimistic about the future of our great company.”

As a technology expense management (TEM) provider for over 22 years, Advantix accumulated a vast library of market knowledge and best practices across carrier billing, contracts, tools and support. This cache of industry knowledge is the foundation for the company’s MCx strategy, which focuses on the customer experience with purpose-built tools for managing carriers, avoiding bill shock, visualizing data, and enhancing monitoring, management and reporting capabilities.

“We created an entire business managing carriers because bills and contracts were messy and convoluted, so we intentionally built out a platform, systems and teams leveraging this know how to reduce the complexity, increase visibility and provide a uniquely positive experience for customers,” Royer Coons said. “We named it The MCx for the ultimate simplification of the connected experience and there’s nothing like it in the marketplace. We believe we have created a new ‘class’ of solution and set a higher bar for CX.”

Advantix is a managed connectivity experience (MCx) provider that leverages its proprietary SaaS platform and expense management tools to help partners and enterprises fulfill, optimize, manage and report on any SIM or circuit, any device or hardware type, any plan type or service, and any invoice or spend. The company’s platform integrates carrier APIs, network management and business-intelligence (BI) dashboarding to give partners or customers the ability to activate, access and manage any telecom asset in real time.