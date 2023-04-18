Bazonzoes celebrates 420 with plenty

Free Gift Cards, Eighths, Giveaways, vendors, and discounts mark the annual weed holiday
WALLED LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bazonzoes Dispensaries in Walled Lake and Lansing, MI are celebrating all things cannabis on April 20, 2023 with thirty percent off, free eighths with every purchase, free $20 gift cards with every $100 gift card purchase, a collection of cannabis vendors on site, free swag giveaways, raffles, and games.
The cannabis holiday, casually known as ‘420’ has grown to become a well known and celebrated day in canna-culture and this year at Bazonzoes the dispensary is upping their game to include free eighths in addition to extensive in-store savings.
“420 is one of those days where we can let loose and celebrate how far we have come as an industry. It’s always an exciting time but this year, I feel like we really have everything anyone would need to celebrate and more,” said Erin McCann-Sabo, Director of Marketing and Events for Bazonzoes.
The dispensary is also playing their famed ‘STINKO’ game, a prize winning game based on the ‘Price is Right’ favorite ‘PLINKO’, where contestants drop a puck down a board to see where the puck lands for prizes.
“Everyone LOVES Stinko! People can win both medicated and non-medicated items, and honestly, who hasn’t watched Plinko and wished that they could play too,” explained Sabo, “We have so many different things happening throughout the entire day that STINKO is icing on the cake to the free gift card icing, on the cake, that is 420. I love that we are able to offer so many things to our clients”, she continued.
Bazonzoes other giveaways include a free collectible pin with every purchase, free gummy, free hotdogs on-site, raffles, and a ton of swag and freebies from all of Michigan’s favorite brands.
“We don’t want to give away all of our sales, but I will say, nothing in the store will be less than 30% off on that day. We are working hard with vendors to give our customers great deals on products on top of all of the freebies and promotions that we have happening,” said Sabo.
Bazonzoes Walled Lake is open from 9am-9pm on 4/20 and Lansing is open from 10am-9pm. Details about individual store offers will be available on the website.
Bazonzoes was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since re-licensed, opening medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI and Walled Lake, MI and grow and processing opening in 2023.
Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com
