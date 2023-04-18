Gov. McMaster Proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in South Carolina State Leaders Show Solidarity in Addressing Child Abuse and Neglect

State Leaders Show Solidarity in Addressing Child Abuse and Neglect

April 18, 2023 - COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month alongside other child-serving organizations and agencies today in a press conference along with S.C. Department of Social Services State Director Michael Leach, S.C. State Child Advocate Amanda Whittle, and Children’s Trust CEO Sue Williams.

“I’m grateful for all of the public servants and their partners who work every day to serve South Carolina’s children who are vulnerable to abuse and neglect,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. "Each year, Child Abuse Prevention Month gives us the unique opportunity to raise awareness and educate the public about the best ways to identify and prevent child abuse, helping us move closer to our ultimate goal of ending this scourge on our society.”

The chances of abuse and neglect decrease when children live in families and communities that can meet their physical and emotional needs. South Carolina ranks 39th in the country for child well-being, according to the Kids Count Data Book.

Child Abuse Prevention Month, held annually in April, is the opportunity for organizations, governmental agencies, businesses, communities, faith-based groups and individuals to raise awareness about the importance of preventing child abuse and neglect. Children’s Trust leads the statewide campaign, this year partnering with nearly 150 organizations and agencies.

“Trauma and the inability to meet basic needs are two underlying factors that can lead to abuse and neglect,” said Michael Leach, DSS State Director. “Families in poverty and families who are in marginalized populations are especially vulnerable and find themselves at a much higher risk. Parents must have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children. It is within our power to help promote the social, economic, and emotional well-being of children and youth to prevent child maltreatment within families and communities.”

“Child Abuse Prevention Month provides an invaluable opportunity to raise awareness about protective factors to prevent child abuse,” said Amanda Whittle, State Child Advocate and State Director of the Department of Children’s Advocacy. “One caring adult can change a child’s story. May we challenge ourselves to be the kind of people that children can count on to make a difference.”

Research shows that adversity in a child’s life can have long-lasting negative health and social effects into adulthood. Sixty-two percent of adults in South Carolina report at least one adverse childhood experience as a child, according to research conducted by Children’s Trust.

“We believe anyone can be a champion for children,” said Sue Williams, CEO of Children’s Trust. “Everyone, from state agencies to individuals, has a role in preventing abuse and neglect. We know that children are safe, and families are stronger when communities wrap support around those who need help.”

As the only statewide organization focused primarily on preventing child abuse and neglect, Children’s Trust partners with organizations to deliver evidence-based parenting programs, as well as leads trainings and advocates for policies that promote the well-being of children and families.

To learn more about how to participate in Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit scChildren.org/capmonth. To make a report of neglect or abuse of a child in South Carolina, please call 1-888-CARE4US or visit dss.sc.gov to submit non-emergency reports through the online portal.



