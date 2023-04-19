The Partnership ‘Gives Back’ initiative supports local Southwest Florida community through volunteerism at food bank
The Partnership Naples team takes a moment for a photo during its Gives Back initiative at the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.
Team members, Rhea Zigmund and Kara Down take a moment to reflect over the nearly 1,800 bags of oranges they assisted in preparing for distribution.
The Partnership ‘Gives Back’ initiative supports local Southwest Florida community through volunteerism at Harry Chapin Food Bank
I’m proud to be a part of The Partnership, an organization that puts community first through engaging and supportive initiatives that are impactful, and heart driven.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This past fall, Naples and its surrounding communities were heavily affected by Hurricane Ian as the Category 4 storm pounded Southwest Florida, leaving families torn and shaken in its’ wake. Families were faced with having to piece their lives back together, forging forward, seeking communal support and in need of food assistance. Food assistance that came in the form of the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida.
The Partnership, a local marketing and brand communications agency heavily immersed in both Collier and Lee Counties, has made it a mission to support community-based initiatives through its’ “Gives Back” service, volunteerism, and philanthropy initiative. The initiative provides support to non-profits, organizations, and communities through diverse, high-impact driven assistance and or contributions that serve as a catalyst to positively impact, advance, and empower.
During the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, The Partnership connected with the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida to positively impact the community, supporting its purposeful and meaningful initiative that closely aligned with our own, one that honors company values of purpose, passion, and partnership.
This past Wednesday, April 12, The Partnership team arrived to assist Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, who for 40 years has been the only Feeding America member and largest hunger-relief nonprofit in Southwest Florida, in an effort to feed more than a quarter million people during the month of April by pre-sorting, inspecting, and preparing food boxes, food items, and other non-food packages for families and individuals in need.
In the nonprofits sanitized and sterilized warehouse, The Partnership team spent several hours assisting in packing over 1,800 bags of oranges and over 100 cases of tomatoes, preparing them for distribution across the Southwest Florida service area.
Amy Kirschenbaum serves as senior account manager with The Partnership and is a longtime resident of Southwest Florida, having seen the devastation and impact Hurricane Ian has had on the community – in addition to the healing ahead.
“After the devastating events of Hurricane Ian this past fall, it was especially important to give back to the community in a more meaningful way,” said Amy. “I’m proud to be a part of The Partnership, an organization that puts community first through engaging and supportive initiatives that are impactful, and heart driven. We look forward to continuing to support Southwest Florida, the place that I call home, for years to come.”
Through its various distribution programs that support children, families, and seniors, the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida supplies mobile pantries, supplemental food programs, and initiatives that help feed over a quarter million each month through donated food and other grocery products.
Naples resident and member of leadership with The Partnership, Kara Down, reflects on her long-time involvement with the Harry Chapin Food Bank for nearly eight years. “As a community member that has engaged with Harry Chapin, I’ve seen the significant impact and reach the organization has on the community. Dedicating time and volunteering is but a small way of giving back. I welcome the opportunity to serve as a catalyst for change, giving back in our own backyard as we move further away from the tragedy and loss Ian left in its wake. Organizations like The Partnership keep a continuous pulse on helping others who’re less fortunate.”
To find out more about the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida or how you can support or volunteer, visit www.HarryChapinFoodBank.org.
For more information, contact Senior Director of Public Relations, Shaheen Solomon at (470) 889-8092 or by email at shaheen@thepartnership.com.
About The Partnership
As Atlanta’s oldest privately-held marketing and brand communications agency, The Partnership is more than a name, it’s what we deliver. Our versatile team partners with enterprising leaders to protect and promote brands through integrated capabilities such as brand development, advertising, public relations, digital marketing, and web development. Devoted to genuine collaboration and realizing results, we focus on activating and delivering in the Moments that Matter – pivotal points that impact connection, consideration, and conversion.
