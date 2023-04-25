PRA Continues Growth with New Talent
PRA adds new talent to multiple offices
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PRA Continues Growth with New Talent
— Scott Kramer, Managing Partner
Innovative architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) announces that Grant Heimerdinger, Cameron Neubauer, Zachary Hollman-Rodrigue, Timothy Villwock, Melanie Gray-Trier, David Burdwood, and Joseph Pautsch have recently joined PRA.
Grant, Cameron, Zachary, Timothy, and Joseph are joining PRA’s Milwaukee Education Studio under the leadership of Nicholas Kent and Devin Kack as project specialists. Within this studio, they will touch all aspects of projects assisting PRA’s Project Designers, Architects, and Project Managers in initial site conceptualization and building schematic design through the production of construction documents and construction administration.
Melanie is joining PRA’s Milwaukee Healthcare Studio under the guidance of Kevin Broich as a project specialist. In the healthcare studio, she will help develop innovative solutions and translate them to clients using a variety of modeling tools, refine building information modeling (BIM) models, and review Contractor Submittals.
David is joining PRA’s Florida Office under the direction of John Holz as a Project Executive, where he will help the team with a wide array of project types. On projects, he will work with the team to develop specifications, working drawings utilizing our building information modeling tools, and assist through the construction administration process.
“We are excited to see the new ideas these young practitioners will bring to our clients, and how they will help to shape our PRA culture. Their experiences, education, and positive attitudes will have a lasting impact on the work we do, and we look forward to a bright future with them at OnePRA” Scott Kramer, Managing Partner.
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935 specializes in planning, architecture, and interior design of healthcare, senior living, K12 education, higher education, civic, religious, corporate, residential, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. PRA services clients from offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, Austin, Texas, and Sarasota, Florida. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter at @PRAtweets.
