Finch Firm establishes Romulo Rodriguez Scholar Athlete Scholarship

Attorney Peter Finch Sr. and The Finch Firm LLC have established a scholar athlete scholarship, in memory of Attorney Finch's father-in law Romulo Rodriguez.TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Finch Firm is proud to announce the first ever recipient of the Romulo Rodriguez Scholar-Athlete Scholarship to Capone Andrade! The scholarship is in honor and memory of Romulo Rodriguez, who passed away, way too soon in February 2022, from a very rare form of cancer. He was a great man. He was Attorney Pete Finch’s father in-law, Attorney Natasha Rodriguez Finch’s father. He embodied all the cardinal virtues: prudence, justice, fortitude, and temperance, and was dedicated to his family, community, friends, academics and sports. He raised two of his daughters to be a lawyer and now a doctor! He was a great member of his community in Leonia, New Jersey where he coached youth baseball and softball for many years, while also playing league softball and running dozens of miles a week. He was an accomplished track runner in school in the Bronx, by way of Santo Domingo. He was an engineer for the Port Authority and an all-around pleasure to be around. We are happy to establish this scholar athlete award in his name and honor and congratulate Capone in his success and hard work as he enters Greens Farms Academy for 10th grade. If you would like to nominate someone for The Romulo Rodriguez Scholar-Athlete Scholarship, please contact us. A qualified candidate must be dedicated to sports, academics and community.
