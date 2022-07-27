Day Laborer Sues Silicon Valley Softbank-Backed Construction Startup Katerra Inc. in Connecticut Court
Attorney Peter Finch of The Finch Firm filed the lawsuit in Stamford, Connecticut Superior Court & has put the bankruptcy attorneys for Katerra Inc. on notice.
Mr. Rodriguez was severely hurt while working on a Katerra construction site and Justice says he needs to be compensated for his injuries. Mr. Rodriguez deserves his day in Court.”BRIDGEPORT, CONNECTICUT, USA, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAY LABORER SUES SILICON VALLEY SOFTBANK-BACKED CONSTRUCTION STARTUP KATERRA INC. IN CONNECTICUT COURT
— Attorney Peter Finch
An unsafe work environment on the construction site of The Smyth in 2021 in Stamford, Connecticut caused day laborer Angel Rodriguez to suffer a traumatic brain injury and other permanent damage to his spine. Now, Angel Rodriguez is looking to make Katerra Inc., a once rising power player in the crowded construction industry, pay up for its negligence, by filing a lawsuit in Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Connecticut (Docket No. FST-CV22-6056546-S).
“Venture-backed startup Katerra Inc. aimed to revolutionize the construction business by mastering every element of the trade at once. Instead, its June (2021) bankruptcy filing made clear just how difficult it is for Silicon Valley to disrupt this complex industry.
The firm’s downfall wiped out nearly $3 billion of investor money, making it one of the best-funded U.S. startups ever to go bankrupt. Katerra thought it could save time and money by bringing every step of the construction process in-house—from manufacturing windows to factory-built walls to making its own lightbulbs…
The company is in the process of crafting a restructuring through a chapter 11 bankruptcy process—one that involves selling some assets and keeping its international operations, a Katerra spokesman said.” (Wall Street Journal, June 29, 2021)
Attorney Peter Finch of The Finch Firm filed suit in Stamford, Connecticut Superior Court in May 2022 and has put the bankruptcy attorneys for Katerra Inc. on notice of Angel Rodriguez’s lawsuit. “Mr. Rodriguez was severely hurt while working on a Katerra construction site and Justice says he needs to be compensated for his injuries. Mr. Rodriguez deserves his day in Court,” says Rodriguez’s attorney Peter Finch.
