OGIO Named Title Sponsor of PPA Tour’s Newport Beach Doubles Shootout

OGIO became PPA Tour’s Official Travel Gear Provider last year
— Mark Buntz, General Manager of OGIO
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Carvana PPA Tour announced OGIO as the title sponsor for this week’s Doubles Shootout at The Tennis and Pickleball Club at Newport Beach. Officially, the PPA Tour stop is designated as the OGIO Newport Beach Doubles Shootout Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer. This title sponsorship expands OGIO’s current exclusive agreement as the Official Travel Gear Partner and Official Bag of the PPA Tour.
“We’re thrilled that our partnership with OGIO continues to evolve, and we are excited to continue bringing premium tour stops and premium gear to players, fans, and the entire pickleball world,” said Connor Pardoe, CEO of the PPA Tour. “OGIO’s commitment to growing pickleball through high-tech and top-tier travel gear benefits the sport across the board.”
Building on its decades of leadership in travel gear, OGIO is proud to foster continued support of the pickleball community. Between the exciting week ahead in Newport Beach and the launch of their new pickleball collection of bags, OGIO will continue to innovate and develop products for the fastest growing sport in the United States. Be sure to mark your calendars for the upcoming launch of pickleball-specific merchandise April 20.
“OGIO is thrilled to join forces with the PPA Tour to launch our debut pickleball bag collection this week in Newport Beach,” said Mark Buntz, General Manager of OGIO. "We are proud to serve pickleball nation to help fuel the competitive spirit and passionate community that makes this sport and its players so special.”
OGIO representatives will be on-site in Newport Beach to meet pickleball’s top athletes and connect with the amateur circuit. OGIO products can be found at www.OGIO.com. Be sure to check out the brand new pickleball collection of bags at www.OGIO.com/pickleball. Follow OGIO via Instagram for the latest updates, partnership news, and product launches.
More information about the 2023 OGIO Newport Beach Doubles Shootout Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer can be found here.
To check out the PPA Tour’s full calendar of events, professional player roster, and more, please visit www.ppatour.com.
About OGIO
OGIO is an unrivaled travel bag company that produces durable and protective solutions, while focusing on becoming the #1 sports carry brand in the world. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation & design, OGIO fuses performance, sports, and lifestyle into every one of its products. The company manufactures and sells golf bags, golf travel covers, luggage, backpacks, and other sports-specific carry solutions. OGIO is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Callaway Golf Company. For more information, please visit www.OGIO.com.
About Carvana PPA Tour
The Carvana PPA Tour is the professional tour of pickleball, organizing events and rankings for the top male and female pickleball players worldwide and awarding more than $5.5 million in annual prize money with equal play and pay. The Carvana PPA Tour is set to host 25 events in 2023 at world-class facilities like the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Mission Hills Country Club in California, and the Darling Tennis Center and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Inviting all to compete and “play where the pros play,” the Carvana PPA Tour offers amateur divisions of play for every level, unparalleled experiences for fans and spectators, gorgeous venues, pro player meet-and-greets, food/beverages, live entertainment, VIP upgrades, giveaways and games, shopping, vendors, and more. Founded in 2018 and based in Salt Lake City, the Carvana PPA Tour is operated by parent corporation, Pickleball.com. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com. See Pro Player Profiles and follow us on social: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.
